Common assumptions about fostering – and why they are wrong

Are you too old to be a foster carer? Are you single? Gay? Do you rent your home?

It turns out, none of those things matter. What does matter is a safe and loving home.

Next week is LGBTQ+ fostering and adoption week.

Hosted by New Family Social, Barnardo’s Scotland is supporting the campaign in a bid to attract new foster families.

Barnardo’s hopes that busting myths around who is a ‘suitable’ foster carer will encourage more people to at least make that first call.

Here are Barnardo’s seven most common fostering myths – busted.

Foster children are not ‘problem children’

There are all sorts of reasons why children find themselves in foster care.

It could be down to a family illness, relationship breakdown or situations where they have been hurt, abused or neglected.

This is through no fault of their own.

If vulnerable children express their hurt through their behaviour, it’s our job to give them the safe, secure and loving home they need.

You can foster as a home renter

As long as you have a legally binding tenancy agreement, you can foster children in a rented house.

The only condition is that every child has their own bedroom, and you have permission from your landlord.

LGBTQ+ couples can foster

Barnardo’s welcomes people from all walks of life, and has supported LGBTQ+ foster carers for many years.

Having a diverse group of foster carers helps it to better match a child to their perfect home.

You cannot be too old to foster

Foster carers need to be at least 21 years old but there’s no upper age limit.

Foster carers just need to be fit, well and have the energy and experience to keep up with lively youngsters.

It’s all about what you can bring to the life of a child in your care.

You can foster as a single parent

This is one of the most common fostering myths. In fact, being single is not a barrier to fostering. Nor is being a single parent.

You will be asked to show you have a strong support network, and Barnardo’s will carefully match a fostered child to the needs of your whole family.

Not all foster carers have their own children

You don’t need to have children to be a foster carer. However, you do need to have some experience of children. This can be through your family or friends, from volunteering or through work experience.

It’s essential that you like and enjoy being with children and young people, and have a desire to offer the care and commitment to improve their life chances.

Men can foster

Approximately half of Barnardo’s foster carers are male. Our children need both.

