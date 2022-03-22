North schools closed due to Covid-related staff sickness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Education Schools

North schools closed due to Covid-related staff sickness

By Louise Glen
March 22, 2022, 7:56 am Updated: March 22, 2022, 11:27 am
Covid school absences
Two schools are closed today due to Covid. Picture by Shutterstock

Schools have been closed today in the Highland and Moray council areas, due to Covid-related staff absences and public health concerns.

Pupils in primary and secondary schools have been asked to work from home.

Schools closed or partially closed today are:

Highland

Inverie Primary School, Knoydart: nursery closed due to unforeseen. circumstances.

Rosebank Primary School, Nairn: nursery closed Covid-related.

Kingussie High School, Kingussie:  School partially closed due to Covid-related issues. School is open to S4-S6 pupils.

Mallaig Primary School, Mallaig: Nursery closed for public health measures.

Moray

Logie Primary School in Dunphail, Forres: closed for a number of days due to staff absence related to Covid.

Some 1,000 children and staff are affected by the closures.

Moray Council said Logie Primary is likely to be closed until the end of the week.

‘This is likely to last a number of days’

A post on Logie Primary School’s Facebook page read: “We are very disappointed to let you know that the school building will be closed to pupils today due to Covid related staff absences and we will move to remote learning.

“All children have access to Education City and Purple Mash and should use these in the first instance.

“This is likely to last a number of days and updates will be provided.

We are very disappointed to let you know that the school building will be closed to pupils today due to covid related…

Posted by Logie Primary School on Tuesday, 22 March 2022

“We apologise for the inconvenience we know this will create and the disappointment many children will feel.”

The post continued: “Please get in touch if there is anything we can help with but we do have a very limited capacity just now so please be aware of this.”

Highland Council said Rosebank Primary School and nursery would be closed for today.

The school has 324 pupils in the primary school and 46 children in the nursery classes.

Partial School ClosureKHS is closed to S1-3 pupils today due to staff shortages. Work will be set online. Apologies Me Adamson.

Posted by Kingussie High School on Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Kingussie High School said it was closed due to staff shortages, and that work for pupils would be set online.

