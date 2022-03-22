North schools closed due to Covid-related staff sickness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools have been closed today in the Highland and Moray council areas, due to Covid-related staff absences and public health concerns.

Pupils in primary and secondary schools have been asked to work from home.

Schools closed or partially closed today are:

Highland

Inverie Primary School, Knoydart: nursery closed due to unforeseen. circumstances.

Rosebank Primary School, Nairn: nursery closed Covid-related.

Kingussie High School, Kingussie: School partially closed due to Covid-related issues. School is open to S4-S6 pupils.

Mallaig Primary School, Mallaig: Nursery closed for public health measures.

Moray

Logie Primary School in Dunphail, Forres: closed for a number of days due to staff absence related to Covid.

Some 1,000 children and staff are affected by the closures.

Moray Council said Logie Primary is likely to be closed until the end of the week.

‘This is likely to last a number of days’

A post on Logie Primary School’s Facebook page read: “We are very disappointed to let you know that the school building will be closed to pupils today due to Covid related staff absences and we will move to remote learning.

“All children have access to Education City and Purple Mash and should use these in the first instance.

“This is likely to last a number of days and updates will be provided.

“We apologise for the inconvenience we know this will create and the disappointment many children will feel.”

The post continued: “Please get in touch if there is anything we can help with but we do have a very limited capacity just now so please be aware of this.”

Highland Council said Rosebank Primary School and nursery would be closed for today.

The school has 324 pupils in the primary school and 46 children in the nursery classes.

Kingussie High School said it was closed due to staff shortages, and that work for pupils would be set online.