Face masks are to remain in place for school pupils after Easter holidays

Face masks are to remain in place for high school pupils after the Easter break.

While the requirement to wear a face covering in classrooms was dropped in February for pupils and staff, it is understood they will remain mandatory for pupils moving around the school and in communal areas.

The mask rules for the general public in shops and on public transport are expected to be converted to guidance by April 4.

Office of National Statistics figures show that one in 14 people in Scotland had the virus in the week ending March 12.

High levels of cases in schools

The high level of cases is impacting on the classroom with schools such as Logie Primary School in Moray, and Kingussie High School in the Cairngorms being forced to close in the past days, through reduced staff numbers.

Reported on Wednesday’s BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland, a Scottish Government spokesman said: “Following the Easter break, face coverings will continue to be required in communal areas for staff and secondary school pupils.

“This national guidance will apply in every school in Scotland.”

Pupils have not had to wear masks while sitting in classrooms since February 28.