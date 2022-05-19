Portlethen primary school is only school in Scotland nominated for film award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hillside Primary School has become the first school in Scotland and the only primary school in the UK to be nominated for an Into Film Club of the Year award.

Members of the Portlethen school will be heading to the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, on June 28 – alongside celebrities from the film industry.

The school’s submission was selected from among hundreds of UK entries.

Hillside Film Club has been running for four years and is led by teacher Fiona Lindsay.

She managed to keep the film club running online throughout the pandemic, by doing quizzes and discussions together online.

Mrs Lindsay said: “We have a go at film making activities and our mission is to engage pupils in film and open their eyes to the many opportunities within the film making industry, as well as having fun together exploring film.”

The Into Film Awards crew visited the school near Portlethen recently to capture some of the club’s talents in action.

She added: “I am absolutely beaming with pride at the way our children welcomed the Into Film crew to Hillside. The quality of discussions they enjoyed on camera were unbelievable – you would not believe some of our members are only eight years of age – they are just superstars.

“It is amazing to see how film can help support and develop literacy skills and confidence.”

The film club includes children from P4 to P7. It also embraces those with a range of needs including a child with a hearing impairment and those that find school difficult.

Head teacher Lesley-Anne Munro said: “Fiona’s work is special not only because the children love it but because it is very inclusive and Fiona has been really successful in supporting a range of additional support needs.”

Vincent Docherty, head of education for the council said: “Gaining national recognition is superb and it is absolutely brilliant the club has captured the imagination of the children and helped build confidence and a range of important skills.

“I look forward to seeing your productions on the big screen.”

For more information on the award and to see the other nominees please visit: www.intofilm.org/news-and-views/articles/into-film-awards-2022-nominees