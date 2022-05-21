Oban uniform group urge input into national consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oban uniform group urge input into national consultation

By Louise Glen
May 21, 2022, 10:59 am
The Scottish Government has announced a uniform consultation.
Parents in Oban are urging others to take part in a Scottish Government consultation into school uniforms.

Oban High School Uniform Reform Group claimed the consultation was a massive step forward to achieve its aims of less “stringent” rules around what children wear to school.

In a joint statement on behalf of Oban High School Uniform Reform Group and Councillor Julie McKenzie, who represents Oban North and Lorn, they welcomed a national discussion on the issue.

Oban’s issues under a national spotlight

The statement said: “Following a successful local campaign from parents, pupils and an Argyll and Bute SNP councillor, which brought school uniform issues under the national spotlight and stringent uniform enforcement practices at Oban High School to an end, yesterday’s announcement from the education secretary, of a Scotland wide consultation on school uniform, has been welcomed by all involved.

It continued: “The consultation seeks the views of pupils, parents, and carers as the Scottish Government moves to bring forward updated national guidance on school uniform.

“This will aim to address issues of inequality, reduce the burden of cost and ensure children are comfortable.”

Councillor Julie McKenzie.

A spokeswoman for Oban High School Uniform Reform Group said: “As a small parent led group, we have fought hard to have the concerns of parents and pupils raised and heard by our local high school and Argyll and Bute Council, during our school uniform campaign.

“Therefore, we are elated that the Scottish Government has now produced a consultation looking into this topic at a national level.

“As we’ve directly experienced, not all schools recognise the need for a more flexible and equitable uniform policy.

“Hopefully this national consultation will help improve this and bring forward the changes which we all wish to see.”

‘Bringing the voice of the pupils’

Councillor McKenzie said: “From the campaign inception we sought to bring the voice of local pupils to the fore on this issue.

“It just goes to show you what a group of young people and families in a small west coast town like Oban can achieve by working together, when it comes to influencing policy at community and national level.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those involved for their bravery and determination to stand up and not give in.

I also now urge everyone with an interest to take part in the consultation.”

The Scottish Government said it was not intended that the school uniform items will be mandated at national levels.

A spokesman said: “Instead it is intended that the national guidance will inform local authorities and schools policies.”

 

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

