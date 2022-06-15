Campaigner accuses Aberdeen City Council of ‘disability discrimination’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campaigner accuses Aberdeen City Council of ‘disability discrimination’

By David Proctor
June 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 12:46 pm
Alison Murray of Autism and Other Conditions Aberdeen. (AAOCA).
Alison Murray of Autism and Other Conditions Aberdeen. (AAOCA).

A campaigner has accused Aberdeen City Council of ‘disability discrimination’ over its school estate plan.

Members of the local authority’s education committee were told they were failing in their duty to provide equality.

The committee discussed the school estate plan during yesterday’s meeting, the first since May’s elections.

Autism and Other Conditions Aberdeen (AAOCA) committee member Alison Murray said that, as it currently stands, the council’s school estate plan does nothing for those with disabilities.

Alison Murray outside Marischal College, Aberdeen.
Alison Murray outside Marischal College, Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

AAOCA is a volunteer support group which meets every fortnight in the city.

Speaking in person to the committee, Ms Murray said the report makes “no mention” of accessible schools.

‘This is disability discrimination in any reasonable assessment’

“The school estate plan makes no mention of accessibility or whether it is included in the existing school estate,” she said.

“The continued absence of a plan to improve the physical environment of schools to increase the extent to which disabled pupils can take advantage of education is disadvantaging Aberdeen’s disabled pupils.

“In any reasonable assessment, this is disability discrimination and a failure of the council’s public sector equality duty.

“I call upon the committee to implement a plan that means at the very minimum the statutory duty set out in the act, and in doing so reduce the disadvantages Aberdeen’s disabled children face.”

Members of the committee agreed to give officers until the autumn to provide a more in-depth report.

Education chief sets out position

Aberdeen’s chief education officer Eleanor Sheppard said it was “impossible” to make all city schools completely accessible.

She told the committee that some schools were built during Queen Victoria’s reign and have their own “considerable challenges.”

“I think we all recognise we have a very varied school estate,” said Ms Sheppard.

Eleanor Sheppard admits it is "impossible" to make schools accessible for all.
Eleanor Sheppard admits it is “impossible” to make schools accessible for all. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

“We have some buildings that are accessible to a very high proportion of children and young people.

“But what I would say, after being the head teacher at Mile End and having had conversations with senior health colleagues, it would be impossible to make each environment ideal for every single young person.

“We have schools which are relatively new, which have been built with accessibility in mind. But we do have a number of old Victorian buildings and there are considerable challenges there.”

Ms Sheppard added that the school estate plan will have recommendations so that buildings can comprise a “level playing field.”

