Concerns raised about report into Aberdeenshire teachers’ Whatsapp messages

A report into a series of “disparaging” messages about vulnerable children sent out among teachers has been criticised by a major organisation.

The Children’s Commissioner (CYPCS) said it was “disappointed” with the independent investigation into a group of staff in Aberdeenshire.

It concluded that while the messages sent out about youngsters with additional support needs were “ill-advised and disparaging”, there were no child safety issues.

The document also said that the messages will not be shared with parents or children.

While it has been welcomed by education bosses at Aberdeenshire Council the CYPCS feels it does not cover all of their concerns.

‘Disappointed by not surprised’

The CYPCS feel that not showing the messages to children means they cannot complain and potentially receive an apology from the council.

It also said that the issues raised as a result of the messages “go beyond” child protection.

Nick Hobbs, head of advice and investigations at the CYPCS said: “We are disappointed but not surprised that this report does not address the bulk of the concerns the commissioner’s office raised with Aberdeenshire Council about this case.

“We have repeatedly made clear to the Council that the children’s rights issues engaged go beyond simply child protection.

“However, the narrow terms of reference set by the council means that this report does not address those concerns.

“Therefore it fails to consider the potential impact of the teachers’ behaviour and attitudes on; the children’s rights to education, to privacy, to care and dignified treatment, to non-discrimination, to have their best interests prioritised, and to have their parents’ rights and responsibilities respected.

“In particular, the failure to tell the children and their families about these messages, either at the time or subsequently, denies their right to complain, to seek redress, and to receive an apology from the council.”

They are also demanding a meeting with Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education Laurence Findlay.

‘Isolated and historic incident’

Meanwhile, Mr Findlay insists it is an “isolated incident” and that children’s rights are at the heart of Aberdeenshire Council’s education department.

The messages were sent out in a private Whatsapp group at different points in 2018 and 2019.

Mr Findlay said: “This is an isolated incident. It is a historic incident as well. It goes back a few years now and it was dealt with appropriately at that time.

“Whenever we receive concerns from parents, members of the public or teachers we deal with them in line with our processes.

“What is important for us is that parents have confidence in the processes we have in place and that we deal with any concerns as we did on this occasion.

“I can appreciate how parents feel with a kind of lack of trust but children’s rights are at the heart of what we do.

“Any parents who do have concerns about anything happening in schools should bring them forward so they can be dealt with appropriately.”

Former cop wrote report

The report on the Whatsapp messages was written by Mhairi Grant, the independent chairwoman of the Highland Child Protection Committee.

She concluded that no children were in harm’s way as a result of the smartphone exchanges.

The former police officer wrote: “The messages at the centre of this review were indiscreet and at some parts disparaging and certainly not, in my opinion, what is expected from a professional working with children.

“However, I do not find that the messages themselves or any commentary therein gave cause for concern that a particular child or children, in general, had been harmed or were at risk of harm.”

