IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday January 20

Schools in the Highlands are still being affected by snow and ice, some for the fifth day in a row.
Several schools have been forced to close or make alternative transport arrangements due to snow fall and ice on roads, making journeys to and from school treacherous.
The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for ice across much of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray until 10am today.
Forecasters are expecting the cold snap to end this week with temperatures set to rise to 10C in some areas next week.
Here is a list of the schools affected so far:
Aberdeenshire
Schools closed
- Ballater School
Transport changes
- Alford Academy
- The Gordon School
- Inverurie Academy
- Kennethmont School
- Meldrum Academy
- Meldrum School
- Midmar School
- Rothienorman School
- Towie School
- Turriff Academy
Visit the Aberdeenshire Council website to keep updated with alternative arrangements.