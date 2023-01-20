IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday January 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday January 20

By Ross Hempseed
January 20, 2023, 7:00 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 12:32 pm
Several schools have changed their transport arrangements due to icy road conditions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Several schools have changed their transport arrangements due to icy road conditions. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Schools in the Highlands are still being affected by snow and ice, some for the fifth day in a row.

Several schools have been forced to close or make alternative transport arrangements due to snow fall and ice on roads, making journeys to and from school treacherous.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for ice across much of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray until 10am today.

Forecasters are expecting the cold snap to end this week with temperatures set to rise to 10C in some areas next week.

Here is a list of the schools affected so far:

Aberdeenshire

Schools closed

  • Ballater School

Transport changes

  • Alford Academy
  • The Gordon School
  • Inverurie Academy
  • Kennethmont School
  • Meldrum Academy
  • Meldrum School
  • Midmar School
  • Rothienorman School
  • Towie School
  • Turriff Academy

Visit the Aberdeenshire Council website to keep updated with alternative arrangements.

