IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday January 20

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools in the Highlands are still being affected by snow and ice, some for the fifth day in a row.

Several schools have been forced to close or make alternative transport arrangements due to snow fall and ice on roads, making journeys to and from school treacherous.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for ice across much of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray until 10am today.

Forecasters are expecting the cold snap to end this week with temperatures set to rise to 10C in some areas next week.

Here is a list of the schools affected so far:

Aberdeenshire

Schools closed

Ballater School

Transport changes

Alford Academy

The Gordon School

Inverurie Academy

Kennethmont School

Meldrum Academy

Meldrum School

Midmar School

Rothienorman School

Towie School

Turriff Academy

Visit the Aberdeenshire Council website to keep updated with alternative arrangements.