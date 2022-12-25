Video: Newton Park Primary sees out the winter term with a playground boogie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Video: Newton Park Primary sees out the winter term with a playground boogie

By Nicola Sinclair
December 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 28, 2022, 1:08 pm
Newton Park pupils slide down a snowy hill
Newton Park pupils slide, boogie and conga their way into the Christmas holidays.

Newton Park Primary danced, sang, and went helter-skelter down the ice as they celebrated the final week of term.

It might look like a festive treat, but Funky Friday is actually a regular event for the Wick primary school.

‘Positive and stimulating’ environment

Primary 5 teacher Chloe Munro explains: “The ‘Funky Friday’ idea stemmed originally from social media. I saw a video posted online from a school where the children were dancing along to music in the playground.

“The post was about welcoming children back after schools were shut over the pandemic, and it showed the enjoyment and excitement of returning to school.

“When I saw the video I thought, what a fantastic idea! I hoped that our school would be able to create an environment as positive and stimulating as the one I’d seen in the video.”

Mrs Munro raised the idea at a staff meeting, and Funky Friday was born.

Every Friday, pupils enjoy some free play time, with music blasted out into the playground. It’s a great way to see out the week and release any tensions.

‘Music has a great impact on body and mind’

Funky Friday is part of Newton Park Primary School’s wellbeing curriculum, and Mrs Munro says the benefits are clear to see.

“The atmosphere is great, everyone feels energized, and it has been particularly uplifting for some pupils struggling to find somebody to play with, bringing them a sense of belonging. Music has a great impact on body and mind.

Pupils from Newton Park Primary School in Wick dancing in the snow
Funky Friday has been a huge success for Newton Park Primary School in Wick.

“Physically, the children are non-stop on the move, adding a further form of exercise into their week. Dancing also helps release chemicals in your brain that ease negative thoughts and feelings, so it has been hugely beneficial to the mental health of some of our pupils, especially after an extensive period of limited socialisation through the pandemic.”

Mrs Munro says her own class – seen here in the last Funky Friday before the Christmas holidays – are “desperate” to get the speaker out on a Friday. They often put in special requests, with the Conga and Macarena being big favourites.

“Through December it has been particularly lovely to see the children getting into the spirit of the festive season and requesting Christmas songs,” she says.

“The children absolutely love Funky Friday and it has flourished.”

Newton Park pupils slide, boogie and conga their way into the Christmas holidays.
