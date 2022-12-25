Video: Newton Park Primary sees out the winter term with a playground boogie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newton Park Primary danced, sang, and went helter-skelter down the ice as they celebrated the final week of term.

It might look like a festive treat, but Funky Friday is actually a regular event for the Wick primary school.

‘Positive and stimulating’ environment

Primary 5 teacher Chloe Munro explains: “The ‘Funky Friday’ idea stemmed originally from social media. I saw a video posted online from a school where the children were dancing along to music in the playground.

“The post was about welcoming children back after schools were shut over the pandemic, and it showed the enjoyment and excitement of returning to school.

“When I saw the video I thought, what a fantastic idea! I hoped that our school would be able to create an environment as positive and stimulating as the one I’d seen in the video.”

Mrs Munro raised the idea at a staff meeting, and Funky Friday was born.

Every Friday, pupils enjoy some free play time, with music blasted out into the playground. It’s a great way to see out the week and release any tensions.

‘Music has a great impact on body and mind’

Funky Friday is part of Newton Park Primary School’s wellbeing curriculum, and Mrs Munro says the benefits are clear to see.

“The atmosphere is great, everyone feels energized, and it has been particularly uplifting for some pupils struggling to find somebody to play with, bringing them a sense of belonging. Music has a great impact on body and mind.

“Physically, the children are non-stop on the move, adding a further form of exercise into their week. Dancing also helps release chemicals in your brain that ease negative thoughts and feelings, so it has been hugely beneficial to the mental health of some of our pupils, especially after an extensive period of limited socialisation through the pandemic.”

Mrs Munro says her own class – seen here in the last Funky Friday before the Christmas holidays – are “desperate” to get the speaker out on a Friday. They often put in special requests, with the Conga and Macarena being big favourites.

“Through December it has been particularly lovely to see the children getting into the spirit of the festive season and requesting Christmas songs,” she says.

“The children absolutely love Funky Friday and it has flourished.”

