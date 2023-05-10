Midmill School in Kintore closed immediately following power failure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midmill School in Kintore has announced it will close immediately following a power failure in the area.

Aberdeenshire Council announced the closure of the school on Carnie Road at 11.55am this morning.

Despite the power being projected to be restored later this afternoon, the school and nursery had to be closed in the meantime.

Parents have been asked to collect their children from the school. It has a capacity of 540 children.

The outage has caused phone lines to be down and mobile signal has also been affected.

Aberdeenshire Council posted on its website warning parents they will not be able to contact Midmill School.

A spokesman added: “Thank you for your understanding.”

Princess Anne officially opened the Kintore primary five years ago during a visit to Aberdeenshire.

Katie Finch became the head teacher of the school officially in March 2022.