Midmill School in Kintore closed immediately following power failure

Aberdeenshire Council announced the closure this morning.

By Cameron Roy
May 10 2023, 12.35pm

Midmill School on Carnie Brae, Kintore, has been closed. Image: Darrell Benns.

Midmill School in Kintore has announced it will close immediately following a power failure in the area.

Aberdeenshire Council announced the closure of the school on Carnie Road at 11.55am this morning.

Despite the power being projected to be restored later this afternoon, the school and nursery had to be closed in the meantime.

Parents have been asked to collect their children from the school.

It has a capacity of 540 children.

The outage has caused phone lines to be down and mobile signal has also been affected.

Midmill School at Kintore was closed due to a power cut. Image: Colin Rennie.

Aberdeenshire Council posted on its website warning parents they will not be able to contact Midmill School.

A spokesman added: "Thank you for your understanding."

Princess Anne officially opened the Kintore primary five years ago during a visit to Aberdeenshire.

Katie Finch became the head teacher of the school officially in March 2022.
