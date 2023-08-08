Exam results 2023 so far: How have pupils in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Shetland fared?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Exam results 2023 so far: How have pupils in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Shetland fared?

Students all over Scotland will be receiving their exam results today with anticipation but how has each local council area performed? 

By Lottie Hood
pupils from across Aberdeen with Councillors Martin Greig and Miranda Radley.
Pupils from across Aberdeen with councillors Martin Greig and Miranda Radley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Pupils across the north of Scotland are celebrating their hard work after receiving their exam results today.

It is has not been an easy year for many youngsters, who have had lessons disrupted by industrial action and even power-cuts – like those in Shetland, following snowy weather.

Nationally, the Higher pass rate is down from last year but remains about 2019 levels – with attainment of A to C grades at 77.1%.

It had been 79.8% in 2022, 87.3% in 2021, 89.3% in 2020 and 74.8% in 2019.

For National 5 qualifications, the pass rate was 78.8%, down from 80.8% in 2022. It was 85.8% in 2021 and 78.2% in 2019.

But how has each local council in our area performed?

Pupil taking exam.
Pupils all over Scotland are receiving their exam results today. Image: Shetland Council.

Aberdeenshire

A total of 31,456 exams across 76 subjects were taken in Aberdeenshire this year.

Early SQA figures for this year’s pass rates show:

  • National 4 pass rate 86.3% has increased by 10% from 2022
  • National 5 pass rate is going from 80.4% to 78% – a 2% decrease
  • Higher (75.6%) and Advanced Higher (75.7%) rates have also decreased by 3% and 5% respectively

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of education Vincent Docherty said: “I’d like to say a huge congratulations to all our young people who received their results today.

“This is the second year of exams being marked by the SQA following significantly different circumstances and awarding processes over the past few years – and last year where a ‘more generous approach to grading exams’ was carried out.

“Our early analysis shows a positive performance for many of our pupils and today is about congratulating them for delivering this high level of performance. From us all at the education team, we’re really proud of our young people.”

Of those who passed, 125 pupils are receiving five straight A passes at Higher in S5 and 89 pupils achieved more than three Advanced Higher awards in S6.

Foundation Apprenticeship results were strong and higher than the national average.

At level four and five, 70% of 326 students successfully completed their full FA award which rose to 80% at level six.

Aberdeen

More pupils in Aberdeen City have achieved SQA Awards than previous years with a total of 23,022 being presented.

Other highlights include:

  • An additional 1,294 National 5 awards were presented this year with 74.5% achieving a grade between A and C.
  • There were 275 presentations made at Higher compared to 2022 with 33% pupils sitting at that level achieving an A grade.
  • For Advanced Higher, an additional 74 grades were awarded.
Cults Academy pupil Deya Kidder.
Aberdeen Cults Academy pupil, Deya Kidder. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Convener of education and children’s services committee said, Martin Greig, said: “I congratulate everyone who has received their SQA results today.

“I especially want to thank the school communities, families and friends for giving the students so much encouragement and support through the year.

“More and more young people are undertaking alternative pathways including National progression Awards, Foundation Apprenticeships and Higher national Certificates.

“It is important to offer a range of learning opportunities.”

Highlands

In the Highlands, 1,625 pupils have achieved five or more National 5 qualifications – a 2% increase than 2022.

In S5, 105 students – half of which attend rural schools – have achieved five A grade Higher awards.

Other highlights on pass rates include:

  • S5 pupils achieving five or more Higher awards has gone up by 1.7% to 19% of those in S5.
  • 32% of S6 pupils achieved three or more Higher awards and 18.7% gained at least one advanced higher.
John Finlayson. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
John Finlayson, Highland education chairman. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Education chairman John Finlayson, said: “This year’s data once again reflects the resilience and hard work of our young people and their teachers.

“There is much to celebrate across Highland in terms of this year’s results, and I would like to congratulate all who have achieved the results they hoped for.

“I am particularly proud of the achievements of our young people in S5 who live in vulnerable circumstances achieving a 3.2% increase in the number of Higher qualifications gained – that’s 35 more young people than last year.

“To those young people who are disappointed with any of their grades, don’t forget that there is a great deal of support available to you in your school to help you to decide what your next steps will be.”

Shetland

Just over 600 pupils are receiving their exam results today and have been congratulated on their success despite various weather disruptions earlier this year.

Although the A to C pass rate is slightly lower than last year’s across all qualification levels, it still remains high.

The pass rate for National 5 for pupils in Shetland is actually 82% which is over 3% higher than the Scottish average for this year.

Catherine Hughson, vice-chairwoman of the council’s education and families committee said: “I’d like to congratulate all the pupils on their achievements.

“I would like to thank all the teachers, head teachers and support staff who have helped prepare our young people for exams this year and who have provided them with the health and wellbeing support to help them achieve their potential despite the weather and other disruptions during a critical time in their learning.”

