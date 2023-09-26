‘We have tables thrown at us, we’re spat and sworn at – and we’re paid less than staff at Aldi’: Why Moray’s classroom assistants are on the picket line

School caterers, classroom assistants, office workers and janitors have told of the rising workload, aggression in classrooms and low wages on the first day of a strike that has closed classrooms across Scotland.

Thousands of Unison members have begun a three-day walkout today in a row over pay which has affected pupils across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Unions Unite and GMB suspended strike plans after a renewed pay offer from Cosla, but Unison has continued with its action.

Today more than 100 Unison members held a noisy and colourful demonstration in the heart of Fochabers, where Cosla president Shona Morrison represents the village on Moray Council.

Staff sounded plastic trumpets, blew whistles and danced to music while drivers, including other council staff, honked horns in support.

The Press and Journal spoke to demonstrators to hear their reasons about why they are on strike.

‘Schools are more than teachers’

Speyside High School senior janitor Alan MacMillan joined the demonstration while waving a banner saying “pay up now”.

After supporting teachers through their own industrial action last year, Mr MacMillan believes the Scottish strike is important to show schools rely on other members of staff to operate.

He said: “We want fair pay, we supported teachers when they were out last year. A lot of our members are the lowest paid workers.

“If it was not for these guys then these schools can’t run. If it wasn’t for cleaners, caterers, pupil support assistants then you wouldn’t be able to open the school.

“We worked all the way through the pandemic too. We worked really hard for the kids coming back.”

‘I could get paid more working in Aldi – but I do it for the kids’

Pupil support assistants on today’s picket line in Fochabers as part of the Scottish schools strikes reported a starting salary for their post of £10.48 per hour.

Staff from Moray primary schools detailed incidents involving pupils including tables and chairs being thrown at them as well as being subjected to swearing and being spat at and having their hair pulled.

Meanwhile, the starting pay for a supermarket worker in Aldi is £11.40 per hour.

One Moray secondary school pupil support assistant said: “We are really undervalued. When people find out what we’re paid they’re flabbergasted.

“In our job we can be reading to children, scribing for them, peg feeding them – helping some pupils with some very complex needs.

“I love my job, I do it for the kids. I could get paid more in Aldi, but that’s not why I do it.”

Strikes come as school workloads increase

Elgin High School office worker Kerry Turkington-Glass is now in beginning her 20th year working in education.

And she says her current role is now a “completely different job” to when she started at the school nine years ago.

She said: “The job is increasingly more difficult. There is more and more pressure, our team never stops from the morning until the afternoon.

“We are having to deal with more and more issues, whether it’s integration problems from Covid, dealing with aggression, we generally support the school body when it’s struggling.

“Pupil support assistants start on £17,500, but that’s pro-rata, so they eventually take home just £13,000 or £14,000.

“We all love our jobs. We don’t do it for the money, otherwise none of us would be working here, but we do want to be treated fairly.”

Female workers out in force in Scottish school strikes

The vast majority of the more than 100 demonstrators in Fochabers today were female.

Moray Unison branch secretary Karen Donaldson explained the members in the region were some of the worst-paid in Scotland.

She said: “The average salary in Scottish councils is £31,500, but in Moray it is £27,000 so there is quite a large drop-off there.

“School support staff are one of the lowest-paid members of staff and the vast majority of them are female.

“There’s an ongoing review of Moray Council school office staff too, which could lead to reduce wages and hours. Twice the date for that has been pushed back.

“School staff are out in force because they want to be treated fairly.”