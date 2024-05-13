‘League tables are a nonsense’: New Kemnay Academy head says school is in a good place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘League tables are a nonsense’: New Kemnay Academy head says school is in a good place

Just six weeks into the post, Kyle Scott said he was ‘incredibly confident’ about the school’s future.

By Calum Petrie
New Kemnay Academy head teacher Kyle Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New Kemnay Academy head teacher Kyle Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

New Kemnay Academy head teacher Kyle Scott said his “glass is half full”, despite overcrowding, teacher shortages, and dropping down the league tables.

Mr Scott arrived at Kemnay Academy in March after 14 years at Elgin Academy, including six as head teacher.

Having been a popular figure in the Elgin community, Mr Scott made the move to Kemnay in order to be closer to home.

The 41-year-old Banchory native had been commuting to Elgin, which involved leaving home between 3am and 5am every morning.

Just six weeks into the job, he said he’d settled in “incredibly quickly”, having been “blown away by the whole school community.”

In a wide-ranging interview with The P&J, the self-confessed “rainbows and unicorns guy” said he was “incredibly confident” of Kemnay Academy’s bright future.

However, he is under no illusion about the challenges that lie ahead.

Kyle Scott in conversation with The P&J’s Calum Petrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘They don’t want to be like sardines’: Kemnay Academy is Aberdeenshire’s most overcrowded school

Kemnay Academy is Aberdeenshire’s most overcrowded school, with a school roll currently 134.5% of capacity.

Mr Scott admitted the school needs to be “creative” in how it deals with the problem.

“We’ve converted cupboards into offices, we’ve converted classrooms into multi-purpose spaces.

“Even in the six weeks I’ve been at the school, I’ve been in a lot of discussions around other developments we can make to the building to maximise even further the space we’ve got without growing it. But at the same time recognising that budgets are tight.

“It’s about creativity, and making sure we provide our young people with the best building to learn in.

“We’re already looking at next year: ‘What classrooms are we not using as much? Could we repurpose that space?’ And these conversations are ongoing.

“Having met with the parent council, I know they’ve spent a lot of time talking about the building and campaigning for better use of space.

Mr Scott admitted Kemnay Academy needed to be ‘creative’ in coping with overcrowding. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Young people are telling us that, particularly at breaktimes and lunchtimes, there’s a real issue around social space. So we’re looking into covered outdoor spaces for them, and we’re getting prices for shelters.

“I’m a big believer in a ‘you said, we did’ culture. It’s their school. They don’t want to be like sardines.”

Kemnay Academy avoiding the worst of teacher shortage crisis

Mr Scott also addressed teacher shortages.

Aberdeenshire director of education Laurence Findlay admitted recently that teacher shortages are reaching crisis point in every secondary school in the region.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the first six weeks looking at staffing,” said Mr Scott.

“We’re looking at next year’s timetable and we need to staff that timetable. Summer’s naturally a time when some people retire or move on, but actually, looking ahead at August, we look like we’ll be fully staffed.

“That’s not always been the case at Kemnay Academy, and I think that’s credit to the school’s reputation.

“But it will always be a factor. The thought of a home economics or design and technology teacher leaving does scare me. Because they just don’t exist now. I’m sure Laurence would have said the same.

“In terms of teacher shortages at the moment, I’m touching every piece of wood I can find, but we’re looking in good shape for August.

Mr Scott said he had experience of dealing with teacher shortages at Elgin Academy – an issue that has taken up much of his first six weeks in the role at Kemnay. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We’ve got a few vacancies live just now which we’ll just have to hope return applicants. But yes, I’m reasonably optimistic. Things are looking good.

“I suppose coming to Aberdeenshire from Moray, my glass is half full because I’ve come from an authority where it was perhaps even more challenging.”

School league tables ‘a thing of absolute fiction’

Kemnay Academy came 12th of 17 Aberdeenshire secondary schools in last month’s school league tables.

Based on Scottish Government data, the league tables judge schools on the percentage of leavers gaining five Highers. At Kemnay Academy that figure sits at 32%, down 9% on the previous year.

While admitting that “attainment is definitely something we need to look at”, Mr Scott gave the league tables short shrift.

“School league tables are a nonsense, to be honest. They’re a thing of absolute fiction.

“They take one incredibly narrow lens to look at one factor of school life.

“In my opinion, it’s the wrong factor, because it’s pigeon-holing a very small number of our pupils, and making a benchmark of a small cohort of young people.

“There are so many other things we need to consider, as important as attainment is.

“One thing I’ve learned about Kemnay Academy is that we have an incredibly diverse range of young people that come through the door every morning.

“What success looks like for these young people will differ, based on their level of need for example – a range of different factors.

‘We need to be accountable in preparing pupils for the world that lies ahead of them.’ Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I believe our job as educators is to equip young people with the skills they need to sustain a positive destination in the future. For some of them it’ll be university and further education, for others it’ll be employment.

“We need to be accountable in preparing them for the world that lies ahead of them. That to me is the real measure of ‘have we got it right?’ If we do that, we’re doing something right.”

Kemnay Academy ‘a very special place’

Though Mr Scott said Elgin Academy will always have a big place in his heart, his focus is now very much on Kemnay.

“I’ve been here for six weeks, and I’m incredibly confident Kemnay Academy has a bright future. This is a very special place.

“The young people are our core ingredient, and they are fantastic. So the starting point is already incredibly high.

“What we then have on top of that is a really positive inspection report – published just days before I started – which isn’t necessarily very commonplace at the moment.

“We’ve a staff who are incredibly committed to the young people, and also incredibly committed to continual improvement.

‘There is so much good already at Kemnay Academy’

Kemnay Academy head teacher Kyle Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“My message to parents would be that at no point are we resting on our laurels here at Kemnay Academy.

“Our long-term goal will always be about continual improvement. That’s what I want my legacy to be, for people to say after I’m gone, ‘that guy never sat still, he never got complacent.’

“My message to our school community would be that I want them all to be involved in that.

“I don’t want to be that guy who jumps in straight away and changes everything.

“One of the things I’ve learnt is that when you come in to a new school, it’s really important to take time to listen, look and see where we want to go.

“Because there is so much good already at Kemnay Academy.”

Readers can view the full transcript of our interview with Kyle Scott here

Conversation