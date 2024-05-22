Last Class 2024: More than 50 photos from schools across the Highlands and islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last Class 2024: More than 50 photos from schools across the Highlands and islands

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in Highland has been featured in our Last Class gallery of P7 leavers.

Post Thumbnail
By Calum Petrie

The summer holidays are almost here, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Last Class.

Last Class is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across the Highlands and islands who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

We want to wish every P7 pupil all the very best for their futures as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends, and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in the Highlands and islands has been featured.

Can I buy Last Class 2024 photos?

Yes you can, by visiting this page of our website and filling in the required details.

Last Class 2024 in the Highlands and islands:

Farr Primary School, P7
Farr Primary School, P7
Acharacle Primary School, P7
Acharacle Primary School, P7
Achiltibuie Primary, P7J with McKenzie
Achiltibuie Primary, P7J with McKenzie
Ardgour Primary School, P7
Ardgour Primary School, P7
Ardross Primary School, P7
Ardross Primary School, P7
Auchtertyre Primary, P7
Auchtertyre Primary, P7
Ballachulish Primary, P7
Ballachulish Primary, P7
Balloch Primary School, P7
Balloch Primary School, P7
Bridgend Primary School, P7
Bridgend Primary School, P7
Bualnaluib Primary, P7
Bualnaluib Primary, P7
Bunessan Primary, Gaelic class
Bunessan Primary, Gaelic class
Cauldeen Primary, P7
Cauldeen Primary, P7
Central Primary School, P7
Central Primary School, P7
Cradlehall Primary, P7
Cradlehall Primary, P7
Craighill Primary, P7 Gaelic class
Craighill Primary, P7 Gaelic class
Craighill Primary, P7E and G
Craighill Primary, P7E and G
Culbokie Primary, P7
Culbokie Primary, P7
Dalneigh Primary School, P7
Dalneigh Primary School, P7
Dingwall Primary, P7B
Dingwall Primary, P7B
Dunbeg Primary, P7
Dunbeg Primary, P7
Sgoil a'Bhac, EP7
Sgoil a’Bhac, EP7
Gledfield Primary School, P7
Gledfield Primary School, P7
Glencoe Primary, P7
Glencoe Primary, P7
Glenurquhart Primary School, P7
Glenurquhart Primary School, P7
Golspie Primary School, P7
Golspie Primary School, P7
Hilton Primary, Inverness, P7
Hilton Primary, Inverness, P7
Holm Primary School, P7
Holm Primary School, P7
Inshes Primary School, P7
Inshes Primary School, P7
Inver Primary School, P7
Inver Primary School, P7
Kilchuimen Primary, P7 3-18
Kilchuimen Primary, P7 3-18
Kinmylies Primary School, P7
Kinmylies Primary School, P7
Lochcarron Primary, P7
Lochcarron Primary, P7
Marybank Primary, P7
Marybank Primary, P7
Milton of Leys Primary, P7
Milton of Leys Primary, P7
Muirtown Primary, P7
Muirtown Primary, P7
Ness Castle Primary, P7
Ness Castle Primary, P7
Newtonmore Primary, P7
Newtonmore Primary, P7
Noss Primary, P7
Noss Primary, P7
Portree Primary, P7
Portree Primary, P7
Rockfield Primary, P7
Rockfield Primary, P7
Watten Primary School, P7
Watten Primary School, P7
Sgoil Dhalabroig School, P7
Sgoil Dhalabroig School, P7
Sir Edward Scott School, P7
Sir Edward Scott School, P7
Smithton Primary, P7ES & P7IG
Smithton Primary, P7ES & P7IG
St Columba's Primary, P7
St Columba’s Primary, P7
St Joseph's RC Primary, P7
St Joseph’s RC Primary, P7
Strathconon Primary School, P7
Strathconon Primary School, P7
Strathpeffer Primary, P7
Strathpeffer Primary, P7
Tarradale Primary, P7
Tarradale Primary, P7
Thrumster Primary, P7
Thrumster Primary, P7
Tomnacross, P7
Tomnacross Primary, P7
Tongue Primary, P5-7
Tongue Primary, P5-7

Conversation