Schools Last Class 2024: More than 50 photos from schools across the Highlands and islands Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in Highland has been featured in our Last Class gallery of P7 leavers. By Calum Petrie May 22 2024, 5:00 pm The summer holidays are almost here, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Last Class. Last Class is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across the Highlands and islands who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey. We want to wish every P7 pupil all the very best for their futures as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends, and face new challenges. Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in the Highlands and islands has been featured. Can I buy Last Class 2024 photos? Yes you can, by visiting this page of our website and filling in the required details. Last Class 2024 in the Highlands and islands: Farr Primary School, P7 Acharacle Primary School, P7 Achiltibuie Primary, P7J with McKenzie Ardgour Primary School, P7 Ardross Primary School, P7 Auchtertyre Primary, P7 Ballachulish Primary, P7 Balloch Primary School, P7 Bridgend Primary School, P7 Bualnaluib Primary, P7 Bunessan Primary, Gaelic class Cauldeen Primary, P7 Central Primary School, P7 Cradlehall Primary, P7 Craighill Primary, P7 Gaelic class Craighill Primary, P7E and G Culbokie Primary, P7 Dalneigh Primary School, P7 Dingwall Primary, P7B Dunbeg Primary, P7 Sgoil a'Bhac, EP7 Gledfield Primary School, P7 Glencoe Primary, P7 Glenurquhart Primary School, P7 Golspie Primary School, P7 Hilton Primary, Inverness, P7 Holm Primary School, P7 Inshes Primary School, P7 Inver Primary School, P7 Kilchuimen Primary, P7 3-18 Kinmylies Primary School, P7 Lochcarron Primary, P7 Marybank Primary, P7 Milton of Leys Primary, P7 Muirtown Primary, P7 Ness Castle Primary, P7 Newtonmore Primary, P7 Noss Primary, P7 Portree Primary, P7 Rockfield Primary, P7 Watten Primary School, P7 Sgoil Dhalabroig School, P7 Sir Edward Scott School, P7 Smithton Primary, P7ES & P7IG St Columba's Primary, P7 St Joseph's RC Primary, P7 Strathconon Primary School, P7 Strathpeffer Primary, P7 Tarradale Primary, P7 Thrumster Primary, P7 Tomnacross Primary, P7 Tongue Primary, P5-7
