Prom photos: Mackie Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

Mackie Academy’s Class of 2024 has partied together for the last time.

The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

The Mackie Academy ball is the first to feature in our Class of ’24 series, in which we will showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Aberdeenshire.

Mackie Academy leavers’ ball 2024

All photographs by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.