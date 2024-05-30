Schools Prom photos: Mackie Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball The bash at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen kicks off our series of prom picture galleries. Mackie Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Calum Petrie May 30 2024, 10:33 am May 30 2024, 10:33 am Share Prom photos: Mackie Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6485469/mackie-academy-class-of-2024-leavers-ball/ Copy Link 0 comment Mackie Academy’s Class of 2024 has partied together for the last time. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. The Mackie Academy ball is the first to feature in our Class of ’24 series, in which we will showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Aberdeenshire. Mackie Academy leavers’ ball 2024 All photographs by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. These young gentlemen redefine dapper as they don their best threads at the event. Friends taking their leave of their school days at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen. Traditional dress for these Mackie Academy leavers. Commemorating the end of one journey and the beginning of another. Friends together for one last party. Mackie Academy prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era. Dressed to impress. Mackie Academy’s Class of 2024 bid farewell in style at their unforgettable leavers’ ball. Mackie Academy students dazzle as they step into the spotlight for a night to remember.
