Prom photos: Kemnay Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

Kemnay Academy’s Class of 2024 has partied together for the last time.

The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

The Kemnay Academy ball is the latest to feature in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Aberdeenshire.

Kemnay Academy leavers’ ball 2024

All photographs by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.