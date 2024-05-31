Schools Prom photos: Kemnay Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball The bash at the Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries. Kemnay Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Calum Petrie May 31 2024, 11:02 am May 31 2024, 11:02 am Share Prom photos: Kemnay Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6485505/kemnay-academy-class-of-2024-leavers-ball/ Copy Link 0 comment Kemnay Academy’s Class of 2024 has partied together for the last time. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. The Kemnay Academy ball is the latest to feature in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Aberdeenshire. Kemnay Academy leavers’ ball 2024 All photographs by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. These young gentlemen redefine dapper as they don their best threads at the event. Friends taking their leave of their school days at the Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen. Commemorating the end of one journey and the beginning of another. Kemnay Academy leavers’ ball at Norwood Hall Hotel, Aberdeen. Friends together for one last party. Dressed to impress. Kemnay Academy’s Class of 2024 bid farewell in style at their unforgettable leavers’ ball. Friends at Kemnay Academy’s leavers’ bash at Norwood Hall in Aberdeen. Kemnay Academy prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era. Kemnay Academy students dazzle as they step into the spotlight for a night to remember. Kemnay Academy leavers together for one last party at Norwood Hall in Aberdeen. Kemnay Academy leavers’ ball at Norwood Hall Hotel, Aberdeen. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen. Commemorating the end of one journey and the beginning of another. Friends taking their leave of their school days at the Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen. Kemnay Academy’s Class of ’24 signed off in style. Kemnay Academy leavers’ ball 2024.
