Schools Prom photos: Lathallan School Class of 2024 leavers’ ball The bash at the Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries. Lathallan School leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Calum Petrie June 10 2024, 9:32 am June 10 2024, 9:32 am Share Prom photos: Lathallan School Class of 2024 leavers’ ball Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6492432/lathallan-school-photos-leavers-ball-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Lathallan School’s Class of 2024 has partied together for the last time. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. The Lathallan School ball is the latest to feature in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Aberdeenshire. Lathallan School leavers’ ball 2024 All photographs by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. Lathallan School prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era. Lathallan School leavers’ ball at the Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen. Friends together for one last party. Dressed to impress. Friends at Lathallan School’s leavers’ bash at the Norwood in Aberdeen. Friends taking their leave of their school days at Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen. Lathallan School students dazzle as they step into the spotlight for a night to remember. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Norwood in Aberdeen. Class of 2024: Lathallan School leavers’ ball. One last party for Lathallan School’s Class of 2024. Lathallan School leavers’ ball. Lathallan School leavers’ ball. A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era. A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Friends taking their leave of their school days at Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen. Lathallan School students dazzle as they step into the spotlight for a night to remember. These young gentlemen redefine dapper as they don their best threads at the event. Lathallan School leavers’ ball. Dressed to impress. Friends together for one last party. Friends taking their leave of their school days at Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen. Lathallan School leavers’ ball. Lathallan School Class of 2024.
