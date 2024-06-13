Prom photos: Hazlehead Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Prom photos: Hazlehead Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

The bash at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries.

Hazlehead Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hazlehead Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

Hazlehead Academy’s Class of 2024 has partied together for the last time.

The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

The Hazlehead Academy ball is the latest to feature in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across the north-east.

Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball 2024

All photographs by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

These young gentlemen redefine dapper as they don their best threads at the event.
Dressed to impress.
Friends together for one last party.
Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels.
The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels.
Hazlehead Academy students dazzle as they step into the spotlight for a night to remember.
Hazlehead Academy prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era.
Students gather for the Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball.
Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels in Aberdeen.
Dressed to impress.
Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball.
Hazlehead Academy’s Class of 2024 bid farewell in style at their unforgettable leavers’ ball.
Hazlehead Academy prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era.
One last party for Hazlehead Academy’s Class of 2024.
Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball.
Friends together for one last party.
Hazlehead Academy students dazzle as they step into the spotlight for a night to remember.
Hazlehead Academy’s Class of 2024 bid farewell in style at their unforgettable leavers’ ball.
Hazlehead Academy prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era.
Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball.
Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball.
Dressed to impress.
Hazlehead Academy’s Class of 2024 bid farewell in style at their unforgettable leavers’ ball.

More from Schools

Julie Muir will begin as Westray Junior High School head teacher in August. Image: Orkney Islands Council
Westray Junior High School: One of Scotland's most remote schools secures new head teacher
Lathallan School leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Prom photos: Lathallan School Class of 2024 leavers’ ball
Fraserburgh Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Angela Campbell Photography Ltd.
Prom photos: Fraserburgh Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball
Inverurie Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Prom photos: Inverurie Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball
Storybook Glen in Maryculter outside Aberdeen. Image: Sabina Nowotny
'It's one of a kind': Readers praise 'strange' and 'unique' Storybook Glen
The truly iconic Storybook Glen. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Storybook Glen has been branded creepy, but what did my kids make of it?
Kemnay Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Prom photos: Kemnay Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball
Mackie Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Prom photos: Mackie Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball
Fordoun resident Alex Wasinowicz is all for plans to reintroduce national service. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
National Service: Former St Machar, Northfield and Dyce teacher hails Sunak's plans
Child tormentors in the north-east have been in the news again as the curse of bullying in the nation’s schools still seems to go unchecked, writes David Knight.
David Knight: Why we can't let Aberdeen's school bullying be swept under the carpet

Conversation