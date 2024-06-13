Schools Prom photos: Hazlehead Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball The bash at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries. Hazlehead Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Calum Petrie June 13 2024, 10:27 am June 13 2024, 10:27 am Share Prom photos: Hazlehead Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6492468/hazlehead-academy-photos-leavers-ball-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Hazlehead Academy’s Class of 2024 has partied together for the last time. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. The Hazlehead Academy ball is the latest to feature in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across the north-east. Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball 2024 All photographs by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. These young gentlemen redefine dapper as they don their best threads at the event. Dressed to impress. Friends together for one last party. Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels. Hazlehead Academy students dazzle as they step into the spotlight for a night to remember. Hazlehead Academy prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era. Students gather for the Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball. Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels in Aberdeen. Dressed to impress. Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball. Hazlehead Academy’s Class of 2024 bid farewell in style at their unforgettable leavers’ ball. Hazlehead Academy prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era. One last party for Hazlehead Academy’s Class of 2024. Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball. Friends together for one last party. Hazlehead Academy students dazzle as they step into the spotlight for a night to remember. Hazlehead Academy’s Class of 2024 bid farewell in style at their unforgettable leavers’ ball. Hazlehead Academy prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era. Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball. Hazlehead Academy leavers’ ball. Dressed to impress. Hazlehead Academy’s Class of 2024 bid farewell in style at their unforgettable leavers’ ball.
