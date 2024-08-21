Gallery: Your primary one pics from across Inverness and the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Gallery: Your primary one pics from across Inverness and the Highlands

It's the first day of school for hundreds of new Primary Ones across Inverness and the Highlands today, so here's a gallery of our readers' children excited for their first big day.

Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from across Inverness and the Highlands.
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from across Inverness and the Highlands.
By Calum Petrie

We asked and you sent them in your droves – here is our first day of school gallery showing your new P1s.

Below is a selection of snaps that show the excitement of a first day at school for pupils across Inverness and the Highlands.

Looking for First Class 2023? You can find our First Class 2023 galleries here.

Spot any wee ones you know? We’ll be adding to our gallery throughout the day.

If you would like your child’s Primary One pics included in this gallery or in the paper, and they’re from a school in Inverness and the Highlands, email them to us here, at schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk

Gallery: Primary One photos from across Inverness and the Highlands

Arya Brown, Muirtown Primary, Inverness.
Theo Falconer, Muirtown Primary School, Inverness.
Roxie Young, Muirtown Primary, Inverness.

 

Charlotte Herrick, Miller Academy, Thurso.
Gordon Mackenzie, Craighill Primary School, Tain.
Ailbe Urquhart, Portree Primary, Isle of Skye.
Anna, Halkirk Primary School.
Duffy Toal, Bun Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Abar, Fort William.
Lily Matheson, Ben Wyvis Primary School, Dingwall.

More from Schools

Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Gallery: Your primary one pics from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
School uniform - like Aberdeen's Harlaw Academy seen here - proved a divisive issue among readers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
School uniform in 2024: A source of pride, or a relic of the past?
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across Moray.
Gallery: Your primary one pics from across Moray
Claire Rennie is leading the fight to get more teachers into Aberdeenshire secondary schools amid a worsening shortage. Image: Claire Rennie
Aberdeenshire teacher shortages: Parents demand 'urgent' action amid fears over future of key subjects
Hope Jappy. Image: Albyn School
Albyn School pupil overcomes loss of mum and life-changing diagnosis to achieve exam success
Elgin Academy pupil Lilly Laughlan, 16. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson/Lilly Laughlan
'My diabetes pushed me to do better': Elgin Academy pupil celebrates unexpected exam success…
Celebrating St Margaret's School for Girls pupils (from left) Angelica Kumari, Celine Muir, Erin Strathie, and Joy Olanrewaju. Image: St Margaret's School for Girls
Exam success as 'wonderful young women' break the mould at St Margaret's School for…
There's only so many times you can take the kids to the beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'It's a nightmare': Readers have their say on surviving the school holidays as we…
Scott McGinigal is chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust. Pic: DLLT.
FREE sports events for kids at Aberdeen Sports Village starts today thanks to Denis…
Robyn Rodgers holding the award
'Northfield will be proud': Inspirational pupil wins Oxford University competition

Conversation