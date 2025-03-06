Gallery: Your photos from World Book Day 2025

World Book Day 2025 was a rousing success, with pupils from all across the north and north-east donning costumes and transforming into their favourite characters.

From Hairy Maclary and The Singing Mermaid to Charlotte’s Web and The Tiger Who Came To Tea, this year’s costumes spanned the full range of kids’ literature.

It’s fair to say World Book Day has become a highlight of the school year for children in recent years.

It was created by UNESCO in 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, and is now marked in more than 100 countries round the globe.

The idea was that publishers and booksellers worked together to promote books and reading for the personal enrichment and enjoyment of all.

It was originally founded on April 23, Shakespeare’s birthday, but has since migrated backwards, now falling in early March.

World Book Day started in this country in 1997.

Its main aim is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

Every school pupil in the country receives a book token which can be exchanged for a wide selection of titles.

Many schools and nurseries invite children to dress up on the day as a character from a book and hold book-themed activities throughout the week.

Kids’ book sales on the up

The rise of the Kindle phenomenon prompted fears that children would turn away from books, but research shows they still prefer pages to pixels.

Sales of kids’ books in the UK climbed more than 15% in the decade 2010 to 2020, and this continues to rise.

Although celebrity authors have corned a large share of the market, old favourites like Enid Blyton and Roald Dahl, remain bestsellers.

We’re collecting your submitted snaps throughout the day to show off the creative young readers in our local schools. Scroll through and see if you spot any familiar faces under the makeup and masks.

World Book Day 2025 gallery