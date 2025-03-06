Gallery: Your photos from World Book Day 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Gallery: Your photos from World Book Day 2025

Scroll through our World Book Day snaps and see if you can spot any familiar faces under the make-up and masks.

We received some great submissions from young book-lovers this year. Here's how you celebrated World Book Day 2025.
By Calum Petrie

World Book Day 2025 was a rousing success, with pupils from all across the north and north-east donning costumes and transforming into their favourite characters.

From Hairy Maclary and The Singing Mermaid to Charlotte’s Web and The Tiger Who Came To Tea, this year’s costumes spanned the full range of kids’ literature.

It’s fair to say World Book Day has become a highlight of the school year for children in recent years.

It was created by UNESCO in 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, and is now marked in more than 100 countries round the globe.

The idea was that publishers and booksellers worked together to promote books and reading for the personal enrichment and enjoyment of all.

It was originally founded on April 23, Shakespeare’s birthday, but has since migrated backwards, now falling in early March.

World Book Day started in this country in 1997.

Its main aim is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

Every school pupil in the country receives a book token which can be exchanged for a wide selection of titles.

Many schools and nurseries invite children to dress up on the day as a character from a book and hold book-themed activities throughout the week.

Kids’ book sales on the up

The rise of the Kindle phenomenon prompted fears that children would turn away from books, but research shows they still prefer pages to pixels.

Sales of kids’ books in the UK climbed more than 15% in the decade 2010 to 2020, and this continues to rise.

Although celebrity authors have corned a large share of the market, old favourites like Enid Blyton and Roald Dahl, remain bestsellers.

We’re collecting your submitted snaps throughout the day to show off the creative young readers in our local schools. Scroll through and see if you spot any familiar faces under the makeup and masks.

World Book Day 2025 gallery

Carson Macintyre, a P2 pupil at Thurso’s Miller Academy, dressed up as Jack and the Giant Beanstalk.
Logan Anderson from Aberlour, 10, as Gangsta Granny.
Callen Warr-Jones, 5, from Nairn as Mr Bean.
Skye and Summer as Anger and Sadness from Inside Out….
…and Bluey and Bingo.
Emma, 9, from Peterhead as Little Red Riding Hood.
Junior, 6, from Aberdeen.
Olivia, 5, from Aberdeen.
Jessie Philip, 2, from Mintlaw.
Joshua, 3, and Elise Masson, 5 weeks, from Ladysbridge as Harry O’Hay from the Scarecrows’ Wedding and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
Arran Burgess, 4, from Ellon as Hairy Maclary.
Demi-Leigh, 5, from Aberdeen.
Edith Petrie-Nowotny, 4 from Balmedie, as Elsa from Frozen.
Isla Campbell, 5, from Peterhead as The Singing Mermaid.
Anna Campbell, 5 from Peterhead as The Rainbow Fairy.
Aria Buchan, 8 from Inverurie as Charlotte from Charlotte’s Web.
Rosie, 5 and George, 3 from Inverness love The Tiger Who Came To Tea.
…as does 7-year-old Caleb.
Zara, 5 and Devlin Bain, 7, from Fraserburgh. Their favourite books are What the Ladybird Heard and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.
Ethany, 7, and John, 5 from Aberdeen.
Holly Masny, 2, from Aberdeenshire as The Hungry Caterpillar.
Logan MacDonald, 7, from Beauly.
Robyn, 9, from Stoneywood Primary loves Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Matthew Anderson, 8, from Longside and his magnificent Minecraft creation.
Sienna Cowie, 6, from Cove as Matilda.
Hulk…
…and Matilda.
Savanna Thomson as Aladdin.
Skye, 7, from Macduff is dressed as a cheetah from the book Nothing’s Faster Than a Cheetah.
Lacey, 11 weeks, from Aberdeen.
Ivie Alayna Ingram, 8, from Lossiemouth as Dandy The Highway Lion.
Jackson-John, 4, from Rainbow Castle Nursery in Elgin.
Isla Duncan, 6, from Inverurie as Elsa.
Jamie McAleese, 6, from Peterhead as the Tin Man.
Joseph McAleese, 3, from Peterhead as the Gruffalo.
Chloe McAleese, 2, from Peterhead as Little Red Riding Hood.
Kasey Moore, 7, from Aberdeen.

