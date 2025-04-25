Schools Prom photos: Bridge of Don Academy’s Class of 2025 leavers’ ball Senior pupils at Bridge of Don are the stars of our first prom gallery of the year as they celebrate at the Village hotel in Westhill. Just some of the pupils enjoying the Bridge of Don Academy prom. Image: Bridge of Don Academy By Sarah Bruce April 25 2025, 4:34 pm April 25 2025, 4:34 pm Share Prom photos: Bridge of Don Academy’s Class of 2025 leavers’ ball Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6742142/school-prom-bridge-don-academy-2025-leavers-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The Class of 2025 at Bridge of Don Academy has officially partied together for the final time. Senior pupils were smartly dressed as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at the Village Hotel in Westhill. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Bridge of Don Academy has shared pictures with us of the party night. The Bridge of Don Academy ball is the first to feature in our Class of ’25 series. Over the next few weeks, we will showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across the north east and beyond. Bridge of Don Academy leavers’ ball 2025 All photographs supplied by Bridge of Don Academy. The senior pupils of Bridge of Don Academy enjoying their prom at the Village Hotel in Westhill. Image: Bridge of Don Academy The king and queen of the night. The fun continued. The mood was relaxed at the Village hotel. Friends posed for the camera together. The guests were all smiles. Bridge of Don prom guests. The last party. Students will go their separate ways now. Prom night. Party night in Westhill. The end of an era. Senior pupils enjoyed their night. A pause to pose for a photo. The celebrations filled the night. Bridge of Don Academy school prom. Friends celebrating at the prom. A great night was had by all. Bridge of Don Academy prom 2025. Friends at their final school party. Nothing says party like a gold curtain. Bridge of Don Academy prom 2025. The senior pupils of Bridge of Don Academy enjoying their prom at the Village Hotel in Westhill. Image: Bridge of Don Academy Bridge of Don Academy prom 2025. Suits and shades made an appearance. Some sharp suits on show. A good night was had by all. Friends having a ball at the ball. A bit of down time during the evening. Bridge of Don Academy prom 2025
Conversation