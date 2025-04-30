School league tables 2025: Here’s how Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and island secondary schools rank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

School league tables 2025: Here’s how Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and island secondary schools rank

How many leavers at your school achieved five or more Highers?

Aberdeen Grammar School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Sarah Bruce & Ema Sabljak

Aberdeen Grammar has pipped Cults Academy at the post to lead the Press and Journal’s take on the 2025 school league tables.

The two city schools both improved their performances from last year – but Aberdeen Grammar made the bigger change.

Cults had led the charge for the previous three years.

Elsewhere in the north and north-east, Plockton High School, Elgin Academy and Banchory Academy were leading the way.

Schools are ranked based on the percentage of leavers to gain five or more Higher qualifications (or equivalent).

This is considered a benchmark of achievement as it’s a common entry requirement for university.

The best performing schools in each local authority area are:

  • Aberdeen City – Aberdeen Grammar
  • Aberdeenshire – Banchory Academy
  • Moray Council – Elgin Academy
  • Highland Council – Plockton High School
  • Western Isles Council – Sir E Scott School
  • Shetland Council – Brae High School
  • Orkney Council – Stromness Academy
  • Argyll and Bute Council –  Oban High School

Where were some of the biggest jumps in the 2025 school league tables?

Banchory Academy went up six points to 58%, with Elgin Academy jumping the same amount of points to 39%.

In the Highlands, 215-pupil Plockton leapt 32 points to 62%.

Oban High School topped the Argyll and Bute table with a score of 46% – up 5% from last year.

In the islands, Brae High School in Shetland came out on top, leaping 14 points to 44%.

Stromness did the same in the Orkneys, with a jump from last year of 6 points to 39%.

The Sir E Scott School in Harris won the battle of the Western Isles – even with drop of nine points to 41%.

You can find out how your school performed below, in our table of Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland and islands local authority secondary schools.

Where does this data come from?

Each year the Scottish Government publishes attainment data for every school in Scotland.

The figures our 2025 school league table is based on are the percentages of leavers to achieve five or more qualifications at SCQF level 6.

As well as Highers, this can include qualifications such as a National Certificate or Modern Apprenticeship.

They also compare each result to last year.

League table of deprivation?

Publication of school league tables is controversial, seen by many as an index of deprivation rather than a measure of individual schools’ performance.

An attainment gap exists between pupils who live in the most and least affluent areas.

In all of our 2025 top 10 schools, fewer than a fifth pupils live in deprived areas (designated quintile one in the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation).

At the other end of the table, schools such as Inverness High School and Northfield Academy in Aberdeen face more deprivation.

Here are the 10 lowest-scoring schools when assessed by percentage of leavers with five or more highers or equivalent qualification in 2023/24:

  • Northfield Academy, 4%
  • Inverness High School, 9%
  • Invergordon Academy, 10%
  • Keith Grammar School, 18%
  • Alness Academy, 19%
  • Mintlaw Academy, 20%
  • Fraserburgh Academy, 20%
  • Lochaber High School, 21%
  • Lochside Academy, 22%
  • Charleston Academy, 23%

But in today’s world, is this really the best measure of success? Many would not agree, including Peterhead Academy’s head teacher Gerry McCluskey.

Last year, his school ranked very low in our league tables, with just 14% of leavers obtaining five or more highers.

This year, that figure for Peterhead is now at 24%.

In an extensive interview with the P&J last April, Mr McCluskey said the league tables are far from the whole story for his school.

Gerry McCluskey took over as Peterhead Academy head teacher in August 2022.

He told us at the time: “The percentage of leavers at Peterhead Academy achieving a positive destination after school is 96%.

“That’s the same as the likes of Bearsden Academy. Yes, they’re getting more Highers, but while our young people are leaving school earlier, they’re still moving on to employment, further education, higher education, graduate apprenticeships.

“What you also need to take into account is that as a community, we’re almost a self-sustaining economy in Peterhead. We’ve got a lot of opportunities, we’re the biggest town in Aberdeenshire, there’s a lot of businesses, a lot of industries that are very attractive for our young people to go and work at.”

You can look at last year’s results in full detail here.

