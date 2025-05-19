Last Class 2025: Pictures of Moray’s P7 leavers

The sun is shining (well, it was when I wrote this) and summer is coming – so it must be time for Last Class.

Last Class is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across Moray who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

Good luck to every P7 pupil and all the best for the future – you will all smash it at secondary school, with new friends and new subjects.

Check out the pictures below to see if your Moray school has been featured.

Last Class 2025 in Moray:

