Last Class 2025: Pictures of Moray’s P7 leavers

Moray's P7s are ready for secondary school.

Good luck to all P7 leavers in Moray. Image: DC Thomson design team
By Sarah Bruce

The sun is shining (well, it was when I wrote this) and summer is coming – so it must be time for Last Class.

Last Class is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across Moray who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

Good luck to every P7 pupil and all the best for the future – you will all smash it at secondary school, with new friends and new subjects.

Check out the pictures below to see if your Moray school has been featured.

Last Class 2025 in Moray:

Milne’s Primary School, P7.
Kinloss Primary school, P7.
Keith Primary School, P7.
Hopeman Primary School, P7.
Findochty Primary School, P7.
Dallas Primary School, P7.
Cullen Primary School, P7.
Craigellachie Primary School, P7.
Applegrove Primary, P7.
Alves Primary School, P7.

 

Seafield Primary School, P7S.
Seafield Primary School, P7M.
Portknockie Primary School, P7.
Portgordon Primary School, P7.
New Elgin Primary School, P7B.
New Elgin Primary School, P7A.
Mosstodloch Primary School, P7.

