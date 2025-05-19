Schools Last Class 2025: Pictures of Moray’s P7 leavers Moray's P7s are ready for secondary school. Good luck to all P7 leavers in Moray. Image: DC Thomson design team By Sarah Bruce May 19 2025, 5:00 pm May 19 2025, 5:00 pm Share Last Class 2025: Pictures of Moray’s P7 leavers Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6751238/last-class-2025-moray-p7/ Copy Link 0 comment The sun is shining (well, it was when I wrote this) and summer is coming – so it must be time for Last Class. Last Class is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across Moray who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey. Good luck to every P7 pupil and all the best for the future – you will all smash it at secondary school, with new friends and new subjects. Check out the pictures below to see if your Moray school has been featured. Last Class 2025 in Moray: Milne’s Primary School, P7. Kinloss Primary school, P7. Keith Primary School, P7. Hopeman Primary School, P7. Findochty Primary School, P7. Dallas Primary School, P7. Cullen Primary School, P7. Craigellachie Primary School, P7. Applegrove Primary, P7. Alves Primary School, P7. Seafield Primary School, P7S. Seafield Primary School, P7M. Portknockie Primary School, P7. Portgordon Primary School, P7. New Elgin Primary School, P7B. New Elgin Primary School, P7A. Mosstodloch Primary School, P7. If you enjoyed browsing the Last Class 2025 Moray photos, you might also like to read: Inside Moray Forest School nursery, where lighting fires and making sour are the life skills on offer School league tables 2025: Here’s how Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and island secondary schools rank
