Schools Last Class 2025: Pictures of P7 leavers in the Highlands Highland P7s are ready for secondary school. Good luck to all the P7 leavers in the Highlands. By Sarah Bruce May 12 2025, 5:00 pm Last Class 2025: Pictures of P7 leavers in the Highlands Summer is coming (sort of) and those leavers' hoodies are making an appearance – so it must be time for Last Class. Last Class is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across the Highlands who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey. We have even had photos from a couple of Argyll schools. Good luck to every P7 pupil and all the best for the future – you will all smash it at secondary school, with new friends and new subjects. Check out the pictures below to see if your school has been featured. Last Class 2025 in the Highlands: Lochcarron Primary School, P7. Marybank Primary School, P7. Milton of Leys Primary School, P7. Milton Primary School, P7. Muirtown Primary school, P7. Munlochy Primary School, P6-7. Ness Castle Primary School, P7. Newtonmore Primary School, P7. Obsdale Primary School, P7. Park Primary School, P7. Duncan Forbes Primary, P7 Holm Primary School, P7. Hill of Fearn Primary, P7. Golspie Primary School, P7. Glenurquhart Primary School, P7. Glencoe Primary, P7. Gledfield Primary School, P7. Farr Primary School, P7. Edderton Primary School, P7. Lochaline Primary School, P7. Kinmylies Primary, P7. Keiss Primary School, P7. Inver Primary School, P7. Inshes Primary School, P7. A Drummond School P7. A Drummond School P7. A Drummond School P7. A Drummond School P7. A Drummond School P7. A Drummond School P7. A Drummond School P7. A Drummond School P7. Dingwall Primary School, P7G. Dingwall Primary School, P7. Cradlehall Primary, P7. Cauldeen Primary School, P7. Bridgend Primary School, P7. Beauly Primary School, P7. Ballachulish Primary School, P7. Tongue Primary School, P7. Tomnacross Primary School, P7. Tarradale Primary School, P7. Tarbat Old Primary, P7. Strathpeffer Primary School, P7. Strathconon Primary School, P7. Smithton Primary School, P7ES and P7IG. Raigmore Primary School, P7. Poolewe Primary School, P7. Acharacle Primary, P7. Ardersier Primary School, P7. St Columba's Primary, P7. Strath of Appin Primary School, P7. Dunbeath Primary School, P5-7. Ardross Primary School, P7.
