Last Class 2025: Pictures of P7 leavers in the Highlands

Summer is coming (sort of) and those leavers’ hoodies are making an appearance – so it must be time for Last Class.

Last Class is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across the Highlands who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

We have even had photos from a couple of Argyll schools.

Good luck to every P7 pupil and all the best for the future – you will all smash it at secondary school, with new friends and new subjects.

Check out the pictures below to see if your school has been featured.

Last Class 2025 in the Highlands:

