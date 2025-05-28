GALLERY: Aberdeen pupils come together for Big Sing 2025 at Duthie Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Aberdeen pupils come together for Big Sing 2025 at Duthie Park

Primary Four pupils from across Aberdeen joined forces for the Big Sing 2025 at Duthie Park in a vibrant celebration of music and community.

Aberdeen Big Sing 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Aberdeen Big Sing 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
By Katherine Ferries & Heather Fowlie

On Wednesday, May 28, hundreds of Primary Four pupils from schools across Aberdeen came together at Duthie Park for the Aberdeen Big Sing 2025.

The Big Sing event saw children perform as one large choir, singing a set of eight songs, many of them themed around the sea to celebrate Aberdeen’s role as host of The Tall Ships Race this July.

The songs were taught by the Music Service’s specialist vocal team, who had been visiting schools since August 2024, supported by funding from Creative Scotland’s Youth Music Initiative.

Adding an international element, Primary Four pupils from five schools in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Aberdeen’s twin city, also took part, with their performances shown on a big screen during the event.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the best moments.

Crowds at Duthie Park watching the kids sing.
Kids singing. Image: Ethan Williams
Spectators watch The Big Sing!
Pipe band entertain.
Aberdeen Big Sing 2025
Conductor keeping the kids on track.
Ashley Road School performing.
Kids with Donny the Dolphin mascot.
Hundreds of people turned up to support the kids Big Sing.
More of the Pipe band.
Kids singing.
May schools took part in the Big Sing.
Ashley Road School performing.
Aberdeen Big Sing 2025
Aberdeen Big Sing band.
The band entertaining the crowds.
Lots of fun today!
Big smiles from the crowd.
Aberdeen Big Sing 2025
Round of applause
Singing and dancing!
Violins play.
The park came alive with singing kids.
Making memories.
Singing their hearts out.
A great time had by all.
Aberdeen Big Sing 2025
Kids singing.
Aberdeen Big Sing 2025

 

