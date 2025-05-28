GALLERY: Aberdeen pupils come together for Big Sing 2025 at Duthie Park

On Wednesday, May 28, hundreds of Primary Four pupils from schools across Aberdeen came together at Duthie Park for the Aberdeen Big Sing 2025.

The Big Sing event saw children perform as one large choir, singing a set of eight songs, many of them themed around the sea to celebrate Aberdeen’s role as host of The Tall Ships Race this July.

The songs were taught by the Music Service’s specialist vocal team, who had been visiting schools since August 2024, supported by funding from Creative Scotland’s Youth Music Initiative.

Adding an international element, Primary Four pupils from five schools in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Aberdeen’s twin city, also took part, with their performances shown on a big screen during the event.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the best moments.