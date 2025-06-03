Gallery: International School Aberdeen leavers graduate with a flourish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: International School Aberdeen leavers graduate with a flourish

The ISA graduation celebrated leavers in a ceremony and reception at the weekend.

Four graduates in gowns throwing their mortar boards up in the air.
Celebrations at ISA graduation day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Sarah Bruce

There were celebrations at the International School Aberdeen (ISA) for those graduating.

Smart in their gowns and mortar boards, the ISA graduation Class of 2025 smiled for the cameras as their friends and family gathered to mark the occasion.

They and staff mingled at the event in the school’s grounds on North Deeside Road for a graduation ceremony and reception afterwards.

The poignant ISA graduation day marks the end of their school careers.

ISA graduation day

Joshua Cox Vazquez, Rebeca Palacios Moya, Sadie Roberts and Tiago Hoag. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Emily Williams and Marla Carmichael. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
All the ISA graduation students. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sofia Mazzetti and Eileen Davila. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Atharvaa Potdar and Daniel Martin. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fatin Johan and Poppy Morton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cormac Petre and Archie MacAlpine at the ISA graduation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Asia Romeo and Finlay Bruce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Esme Forsyth, Erica Kempe Veltman and Jane Tang. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Matias Azzolini, Fisola Onafeko, Oleksii Sandul and Cameron Ray. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ivan Delozari, Olivia Mackintosh-Gair, Julia Basniak, Andrew Sword and Ezio Hasibuan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

 

