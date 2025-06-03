Schools Gallery: International School Aberdeen leavers graduate with a flourish The ISA graduation celebrated leavers in a ceremony and reception at the weekend. Celebrations at ISA graduation day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson By Sarah Bruce June 3 2025, 5:00 pm June 3 2025, 5:00 pm Share Gallery: International School Aberdeen leavers graduate with a flourish Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6770539/photo-gallery-international-school-aberdeen-isa-graduation-leavers-2025/ Copy Link 0 comment There were celebrations at the International School Aberdeen (ISA) for those graduating. Smart in their gowns and mortar boards, the ISA graduation Class of 2025 smiled for the cameras as their friends and family gathered to mark the occasion. They and staff mingled at the event in the school’s grounds on North Deeside Road for a graduation ceremony and reception afterwards. The poignant ISA graduation day marks the end of their school careers. ISA graduation day Joshua Cox Vazquez, Rebeca Palacios Moya, Sadie Roberts and Tiago Hoag. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Emily Williams and Marla Carmichael. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Joshua Cox Vazquez, Rebeca Palacios Moya, Sadie Roberts and Tiago Hoag. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson All the ISA graduation students. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Sofia Mazzetti and Eileen Davila. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Atharvaa Potdar and Daniel Martin. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Fatin Johan and Poppy Morton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Cormac Petre and Archie MacAlpine at the ISA graduation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Asia Romeo and Finlay Bruce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Esme Forsyth, Erica Kempe Veltman and Jane Tang. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Matias Azzolini, Fisola Onafeko, Oleksii Sandul and Cameron Ray. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Ivan Delozari, Olivia Mackintosh-Gair, Julia Basniak, Andrew Sword and Ezio Hasibuan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Conversation