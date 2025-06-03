Gallery: International School Aberdeen leavers graduate with a flourish

There were celebrations at the International School Aberdeen (ISA) for those graduating.

Smart in their gowns and mortar boards, the ISA graduation Class of 2025 smiled for the cameras as their friends and family gathered to mark the occasion.

They and staff mingled at the event in the school’s grounds on North Deeside Road for a graduation ceremony and reception afterwards.

The poignant ISA graduation day marks the end of their school careers.

ISA graduation day