School prom photos: Kemnay Academy Class of 2025 say a fond farewell

The Aberdeenshire bash is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries.

Prom-goers from Kemnay Academy at Norwood Hall hotel in Aberdeen. Image: Jasperimage
By Sarah Bruce

Kemnay Academy’s Class of 2025 has partied together for the last time.

The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ event at the Norwood Hall hotel in Aberdeen.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

The Kemnay Academy prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east.

Kemnay Academy prom photo gallery

All photographs by Jasperimage

Pupils from Kemnay Academy enjoying prom night at the Norwood Hall Hotel.
The last hurrah for students.
Smiles for the camera at the school prom.
Suited and booted for prom night.
A good night was had by all at Norwood Hall.
A last farewell to school.
Students are ready to head out into the world.
Kemnay pupils at their last formal school event.
Party time for prom-goers.
Kilts and suits at Kemnay Academy prom.
Party time at Norwood Hall.
Prom night for Kemnay Academy students.
Kilts and suits at the prom.
Kilts and dresses at the Kemnay prom.
Outside Norwood Hall.
Party night at Norwood Hall for Kemnay students.
Norwood Hall was the venue for Kemnay’s prom.
A group of prom-goers.
Suits at the prom.
A good evening was had by all.
Party time at the prom.
Prom night for Kemnay.
Kemnay Academy prom-goers
Brown shoes were the order of the day.
The last chance to party with school friends.
Three-piece suits for prom night.
Norwood Hall hosted the prom.
A small group of students.
Suited and booted for the prom.
Party night for Kemnay students.
Prom-goers pause for the camera.
Evening wear style at the leavers’ ball.
Photo time at the prom.

Conversation