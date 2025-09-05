What’s it like to be a Bookbench Trail artist? Behind the scenes of Kellands School’s sculpture

What’s it like to be a Bookbench Trail artist? Well that’s a good question, because I’m not an artist, but I did design a Bookbench.

Over the last decade we’ve had beautiful sculptures brightening up streets across the north-east.

From dolphins, to anchors and lighthouses, local artists have applied their well-honed talents to 3D artworks, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.

Special Bookbench to celebrate Kellands School’s 50th anniversary

You might then, rightly, wonder why a journalist was let loose with a paintbrush on a large-scale piece of public art. Particularly as this was an extra-special bench.

The brief was to celebrate the 50th anniversary of two Inverurie institutions: Kellands Primary School and Sinclairs the jewellers.

But with a very personal and poignant twist.

As a disclaimer, I went to Gray’s School of Art, so I’m not cack-handed when it comes to creativity.

Disclaimer number two, I could not have done this without the most incredible volunteers…

Bookbench project stirred up nostalgia of Kellands schooldays

I’m a visual thinker, I love art and creativity (I even won a competition in primary three for painting the best version of Van Gogh’s sunflowers).

But that was possibly the last time my painting skills were publicly scrutinised.

My undergraduate degree was in fashion design, so although I know my way around a sewing machine, sculpture is not my forte.

But just before Easter I got an email from Kellands School asking if I could pop in to discuss an ‘art project’.

My association with Kellands goes back (ahem) a few years, it’s where I went to primary school, and currently I volunteer with the parent council.

Therefore it’s not unusual to hear from headteacher, Graeme Mollison.

Both Kellands and Sinclairs the jewellers mark 50 years in 2025

Being invited to the headteacher’s office is different now to when I was at Kellands.

The only time I recall being in there as a pupil was with a wet paper towel over my eye awaiting collection after nearly being blinded in the playground.

Even in the 2000s the room was still clinging onto 1970s brown hessian wallcoverings.

These days that hessian is painted over in white, and it’s a bright, welcoming space.

Mr Mollison explained Sinclairs had sponsored a ‘mini’ Bookbench to mark Kellands’ milestone anniversary.

In 1975, Kellands School opened its doors marking a new era of education in Inverurie, and Sinclairs opened a little jewellery shop on the town’s West High Street.

Half a century later, both Kellands and Sinclairs are still going strong, the latter with bigger premises on High Street.

Kellands’ bench was also celebrating legacy of former PSA Cara Baxter

The obvious theme was to convey 50 years of education and the things that make Kellands unique.

My thinking was a school is not a building or collection of objects – it’s the people, the staff and pupils – it’s a community.

This deeper meaning underpinned the project, as the bench was also to celebrate the life of Kellands’ beloved pupil support assistant, Cara Baxter.

Cara passed away from cancer in January 2024 aged just 42.

Proceeds from the Bookbench trail are going to Clan, a charity that helped Cara, her husband Greig and their children Sam and Grace through her shock diagnosis.

Clan is a charity that Sinclairs supports, particularly as Debbie Sinclair – who recently took on the reins of the family business – was a close friend of Cara’s.

I ‘gave it a go’ and sketched out design on back of envelope

Mr Mollison asked if I could come up with ideas and maybe help paint the bench too.

The timescale was going to be tight and I was a bit (actually, very) nervous about taking on the task because I wanted to do Cara’s legacy justice.

But when you enter Kellands, the school values are on the wall, one of these is “give it a go!”.

There’s a big emphasis at Kellands on empowering pupils to ‘try’ – not to be afraid of failure, if you don’t succeed that’s okay, it’s a safe place to just give it a go.

I’m not sure if the values really apply to 30-something former pupils, but if the kids are encouraged to ‘give it a go’, then I should too.

Racing back to my desk before my lunch hour was up, I sketched an idea on the back of an envelope and emailed it to school.

Deeply personal sentiments behind illustrations on bench

Buoyed by Mr Mollison’s enthusiasm, my idea was to make the Bookbench look like bookshelves bursting with Kellands’ story.

There would be obvious educational elements from the last 50 years, but also subtle references to people and projects, past and present.

And the top shelf was to be Cara’s. I pulled together a little Q&A of her favourite things, which was passed to her family to consider.

Their answers were wonderfully eclectic and deeply personal.

It still brings tears to my eyes when I recall the end of Greig’s email which read “above all, Cara loved being a mum”.

I was very aware I had no personal connection to Cara, but as the project unfolded I could see the impact she’d had on Kellands.

Bench came together thanks to teamwork and kindness

Through a combination of split shifts at work and a fellow nursery mum looking after my boys, I managed to spend a few afternoons sketching my design onto the bench.

My pencilled-on book spines had blank labels, but other objects quickly took shape; a chalkboard, abacus and a school tie.

A cricket bat and ball represented Kellands’ first head, Pat Walker, a sheep depicted a sheep-rearing project at the school a few years ago.

The caring cup reflected Kellands’ policy of kindness, muddy wellies for nursery and a gardening fork for the school allotment.

I sought advice on materials from artist Catherine Redgate, a former Gray’s classmate, who has turned her talents to Wild in Art trails.

On her recommendations I bought paint, and kindly, my parents and line manager paid for it all.

We turned school’s conference room into makeshift art studio

At this crucial point, Mr Mollison introduced me to Jude, a family support worker from Aberdeenshire Council who previously worked alongside Cara at Kellands.

It is no exaggeration whatsoever to say this bench would not have happened without Jude.

People speak about a ‘village’ of support, and this project was a product of the ‘Kellands Family’ and their endless encouragement.

Teachers came into school during the holidays to allow us to continue working on the bench, they brought us tea and let us turn their conference room into a makeshift studio.

Jude was a creative kindred spirit. Her calligraphy skills were perfection, we shared an appreciation of Ladybird Book art and we could speak the language of Farrow and Ball paint colours.

Long painting session fuelled by lots of tea and empire biscuits

The latter was much to the bemusement of Lauren (not her real name).

Lauren is a brilliant teenager, who for various reasons has struggled with school environments throughout her life.

Jude invited Lauren to be part of the Bookbench project, but forewarned me that she would decide instantly whether she liked me or not.

Thankfully I passed her litmus test because we were a tenacious trio, fueled by tea, strawberries and oversized empire biscuits.

Together we finally got paint on what had, until that point, been a very stark bench – which was also rather bigger than the ‘mini’ name implied.

We had a slick system. Grab a cuppa, I outlined in paint pen, Lauren was our resident mixologist whipping up vintage paint colours and Jude started deftly filling in the blanks.

Lauren’s confidence grew the more time we spent together

I really advocate creativity in any form, I truly believe anyone can do art and should be able to do art.

But it’s undervalued – arts are often the first to be defunded when cuts are made.

Art is communication – it helps people open up, and as the days passed, working side by side, Lauren became chattier.

We had a laugh, I genuinely loved hearing her observations and deadpan quips.

She willingly spent hour upon hour painting.

And soon she was making executive decisions, amending the design, suggesting better ideas. Enjoying being in a school for the first time.

She said Kellands wasn’t like other schools she had been in.

The illustrations came to life in vibrant, vintage colours

The bench began to take shape, seeing something scribbled on scrap paper materialise was strangely emotional.

My illustrations sang in vintage, ’70s-inspired tones of deep greens, regal reds and the perfect orange.

While Jude’s attention to detail and calligraphy gave the bench finesse.

The ‘stitching’ on the tennis ball and the green chalkboard were stand-out moments where I thought “we’re really doing this!”.

Throughout the project, teachers would pop in to see how we were getting on.

When the school’s 50th anniversary concert was ongoing I was painting to strains of Madness’ ‘It Must Be Love’ coming from the hall.

Grace’s touching tribute to her mum

As Cara’s shelf progressed there were some tears as her Kellands friends recognised things that were inherently ‘Cara’.

From hearing anecdotes, to seeing the Cara Baxter’s Legacy badge on staff lanyards, she is still very much part of the school.

This bench was always to be a celebration, not a memorial, and the ‘Vogue’ magazines and Madonna album brought smiles too.

It was key that Cara’s daughter Grace, who was a Kellands pupil, had the opportunity to make her mark too. Clan also felt this was important.

I left part of the design blank for Grace, if she felt up to it, to fill however she pleased.

In typical journalist style, it was right down to the wire finishing the bench

She drew a heart with her mum’s initial, some kisses and dots to jazz it up.

It was perfect. Most parents have kids’ artwork stuck to a fridge, and this gentle outline from Grace really summed up the ‘loved being a mum’ part.

We really felt we were working on something precious.

As the deadline drew nearer we were squeezing in the odd hour here and there, and my work gave me two volunteering days off.

Like all journalists on deadline, it went right to the wire when it came to varnishing.

We heard that sometimes varnish mixed with paint and smeared everything.

Kellands – where everybody is somebody

It was with bated breath and fingers over eyes that we watched, and waited.

For the second coat we went in with yacht varnish Jude had acquired.

Thankfully the design remained intact, it was now glossy and looked like a ‘proper’ artwork.

I think we all felt a little giddy, although that might have been the heat of a very small room and fumes of very strong varnish.

The bench needed to be named, and it just had to be Kellands’ motto ‘where everybody is somebody’.

When the three of us met up to see the bench in Sinclairs and enjoy a cuppa (naturally) we agreed the experience felt like a fever dream.

It was intense and wonderful, and joyful to volunteer alongside two women whose paths I wouldn’t otherwise have crossed.

So, my advice if you’re ever asked to take part in an arty project? Give it a go!

You can find out more about Cara Baxter and how to support her legacy by searching for Cara Baxter’s Legacy on Facebook.

The bookbench trail will conclude next month in an auction, where the sculptures from the project will all go under the hammer to raise money for Clan Cancer Support. It will take place at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen on October 8 from 6pm. You can find out more about attending the auction, and details on the online auction, here.

