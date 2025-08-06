St Margaret’s School for Girls pupil set for Harvard to pursue computer science dream

A St Margaret’s School for Girls pupil is preparing to cross the Atlantic to take up a place at Harvard.

Celine Muir accepted a place to study Computer Science at the world-renowned university in Massachusetts.

This year the school reported record-breaking National 5 results, with a 99.3% National 5 A-C pass rate by pupils in S4, and 95.4% of those grades at A or B level.

At Higher level there was a 96.7% pass rate at A-C among S5 pupils, with 85.8% of grades at A or B. Pupils sitting Advanced Highers secured a 95.3% pass rate, including 84.9% at grades A or B.

S5 pupils achieved a 100% A-C pass rate in Higher English and Mathematics. They were among the pupils across the country receiving their results.

One third of the school’s girls in sixth year have chosen to study medicine, while four in five pupils have selected a STEM subject at university.

Celine is looking forward to Harvard

Sixth year pupil Celine, 17, who was also part of the school’s Head Girl team, had also received offers from Princeton and Rice universities. Last year Celine was awarded five A’s at Higher level.

This year she received three A’s and a B in her results. Speaking of her university place, she said: “I’m incredibly honoured to have this opportunity. Harvard has always been a dream of mine and I’m looking forward to learning from some of the best minds in the world.

“The liberal arts curriculum will allow me to explore a wide variety of academic subjects across both the humanities and STEM, which is something I really look forward to.

“I’m also eager to experience campus life and everything Harvard has to offer. I’m so grateful for the support of my teachers and everyone at St Margaret’s who encouraged me to aim high, explore my interests and believe in myself.”

Celine was introduced to Python programming in S2. This inspired her to join the school’s Coding Club and take part in several external programming competitions, including the NCSC CyberFirst Competition and The JP Morgan Generation Tech Competition.

Celine, of Aberdeen, said: “I’ve wanted to study computer science since S2 — since I joined St Margaret’s, actually, because my teacher actually introduced it to me.

“I really fell in love with the subject through her, so for the past four years it’s been what I’ve wanted to do.”

Headteacher’s pride at results

Celine will leave the city later this month to begin her academic life at Harvard.

Meanwhile, another St Margaret’s pupil, Ellie Ong, received straight As at Advanced Higher level and is preparing to pursue a course in medicine.

She said: “I am so excited to take up my place at Edinburgh University to study medicine. I have had a wonderful education at St Margaret’s: the school has given me a lot of individual attention and support in university applications. As a result, I have the confidence to follow my dreams.”

Headteacher of St Margaret’s School for Girls, Anna Tomlinson, said: “We are very proud of Celine and all that she has accomplished.

“This achievement is a testament to her dedication and hard work. Only a small percentage of applicants from around the world are admitted to Harvard each year, making her acceptance an extraordinary accomplishment.

“We are incredibly proud of all our students and extend particularly warm wishes to our sixth-year leavers, all of whom are now taking up places at an impressive range of universities.

“Among this exceptional year group, 11 pupils will go on to study

medicine – a remarkable achievement in a highly competitive field.”