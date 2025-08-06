St Margaret’s School for Girls pupil set for Harvard to pursue computer science dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Margaret’s School for Girls pupil set for Harvard to pursue computer science dream

Eleven of the St Margaret's School sixth year leavers will be studying medicine, while another will take up a place at Harvard.

By Karen Roberts
A senior pupil from St Margaret's School for Girls stands in front of the school crest.
Celine Muir who has secured a place at Harvard to study computer science. image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A St Margaret’s School for Girls pupil is preparing to cross the Atlantic to take up a place at Harvard.

Celine Muir accepted a place to study Computer Science at the world-renowned university in Massachusetts.

This year the school reported record-breaking National 5 results, with a 99.3% National 5 A-C pass rate by pupils in S4, and 95.4% of those grades at A or B level.

At Higher level there was a 96.7% pass rate at A-C among S5 pupils, with 85.8% of grades at A or B. Pupils sitting Advanced Highers secured a 95.3% pass rate, including 84.9% at grades A or B.

S5 pupils achieved a 100% A-C pass rate in Higher English and Mathematics. They were among the pupils across the country receiving their results.

One third of the school’s girls in sixth year have chosen to study medicine, while four in five pupils have selected a STEM subject at university.

Four senior pupils at St Margaret's, wearing school uniform and white lab coats.
St Margaret’s pupils who are off to study medicine L-R Ellie Ong, Ogheneyoma Omaruaye, Vanessa James and  Alina Imran. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Celine is looking forward to Harvard

Sixth year pupil Celine, 17, who was also part of the school’s Head Girl team, had also received offers from Princeton and Rice universities. Last year Celine was awarded five A’s at Higher level.

This year she received three A’s and a B in her results. Speaking of her university place, she said: “I’m incredibly honoured to have this opportunity. Harvard has always been a dream of mine and I’m looking forward to learning from some of the best minds in the world.

“The liberal arts curriculum will allow me to explore a wide variety of academic subjects across both the humanities and STEM, which is something I really look forward to.

“I’m also eager to experience campus life and everything Harvard has to offer. I’m so grateful for the support of my teachers and everyone at St Margaret’s who encouraged me to aim high, explore my interests and believe in myself.”

Celine was introduced to Python programming in S2. This inspired her to join the school’s Coding Club and take part in several external programming competitions, including the NCSC CyberFirst Competition and The JP Morgan Generation Tech Competition.

A senior pupil in uniform and the headteacher in front of the crest of St Margaret's School for Girls.
St Margaret’s pupil Celine Muir who has secured a place at Harvard to study computer science with Head Teacher Anna Tomlinson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Celine, of Aberdeen, said: “I’ve wanted to study computer science since S2 — since I joined St Margaret’s, actually, because my teacher actually introduced it to me.

“I really fell in love with the subject through her, so for the past four years it’s been what I’ve wanted to do.”

Headteacher’s pride at results

Celine will leave the city later this month to begin her academic life at Harvard.

Meanwhile, another St Margaret’s pupil, Ellie Ong, received straight As at Advanced Higher level and is preparing to pursue a course in medicine.

She said: “I am so excited to take up my place at Edinburgh University to study medicine. I have had a wonderful education at St Margaret’s: the school has given me a lot of individual attention and support in university applications. As a result, I have the confidence to follow my dreams.”

Headteacher of St Margaret’s School for Girls, Anna Tomlinson, said: “We are very proud of Celine and all that she has accomplished.

“This achievement is a testament to her dedication and hard work. Only a small percentage of applicants from around the world are admitted to Harvard each year, making her acceptance an extraordinary accomplishment.

“We are incredibly proud of all our students and extend particularly warm wishes to our sixth-year leavers, all of whom are now taking up places at an impressive range of universities.

“Among this exceptional year group, 11 pupils will go on to study
medicine – a remarkable achievement in a highly competitive field.”

