How full is your Aberdeen school in 2025? Harlaw Academy one of five over capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education Schools
Schools

How full is your Aberdeen school in 2025? Harlaw Academy one of five over capacity

Search our table to find out how full your primary or secondary school is. Sarah Bruce
Sarah Bruce
A photo of Harlaw Academy's sign with the school building in the background, with "Capacity 115%" written in the corner.
Harlaw Academy is pretty full - how is your school doing?. Image: DC Thomson design team

Five Aberdeen schools are currently over capacity, with more pupils than the buildings are deemed suitable for.

And a further 15 are near their maximum roll.

Harlaw Academy has 1,161 pupils, despite capacity sitting at 1,008. That figure has crept up from 1,075 last year.

St Machar Academy, Aberdeen Grammar School and Braehead School are also over capacity.

These four also figured in last year’s statistics – but joining them this year at the “top” end of the table is Bucksburn Academy.

Opened almost 16 years ago, Bucksburn is a relatively new school – but there have been discussions about a much-needed extension as recently as this week.

Work on an £8.6million improvement package on an extension to Harlaw Academy was due to start this summer.

The planned extension at Harlaw Academy. Image: Aberdeen City Council

We reported how Aberdeen faced a “schooling emergency” as the council struggles to work out how many children will enrol in the coming years, it’s claimed.

You can find out how full your Aberdeen school is by searching for it in our table below.

Bucksburn Academy on opening day in October 2009. Image: DC Thomson
Bucksburn Academy on opening day in October 2009. Image: DC Thomson

The schools that are almost as full

Other schools above 90% capacity in the latest statistics released by the Scottish Government are:

  • Ashley Road School
  • Bridge of Don Academy
  • Brimmond School
  • Cults Academy
  • Cults Primary School
  • Dyce Academy
  • Forehill School
  • Kittybrewster Primary School
  • Manor Park School
  • Hazlehead Academy
  • Mile End School
  • Milltimber School
  • Riverbank School
  • Skene Square School
  • St Joseph’s RC School

The capacity of a school is based on the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2024.

Glashieburn Nursery and Primary School. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Aberdeen schools with the lowest school roll to capacity ratio are Glashieburn Primary School (58%), Seaton Primary School (59%), Countesswells Primary School (66%) and Northfield Academy (70%).

In 2023, Glashieburn was one of three St Machar feeder primary schools to be under threat of mothballing. There were fears any reduction in pupils would make the school “inefficient” to run.

Two years ago, inspectors criticised struggling Northfield Academy – but a recent return visit praised the “inspiring” new head.

Northfield Academy head teacher Craig McDermott. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Plans for a new Northfield Community Campus in Aberdeen have also taken a step forward, as education bosses vowed to “end neglect” at a time when results are “finally” improving.

Generally speaking, low school rolls are less of a problem in Aberdeen than in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland.

A recap of the fullest schools in Aberdeen

  • Harlaw Academy (115%)
  • Aberdeen Grammar (110%)
  • Bucksburn Academy (103%)
  • St Machar Academy (103%)
  • Braehead Primary School (102%)

Over the next few days we’ll also be publishing the latest statistics for Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

Conversation