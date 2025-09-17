How full is your Aberdeen school in 2025? Harlaw Academy one of five over capacity

Five Aberdeen schools are currently over capacity, with more pupils than the buildings are deemed suitable for.

And a further 15 are near their maximum roll.

Harlaw Academy has 1,161 pupils, despite capacity sitting at 1,008. That figure has crept up from 1,075 last year.

St Machar Academy, Aberdeen Grammar School and Braehead School are also over capacity.

These four also figured in last year’s statistics – but joining them this year at the “top” end of the table is Bucksburn Academy.

Opened almost 16 years ago, Bucksburn is a relatively new school – but there have been discussions about a much-needed extension as recently as this week.

Work on an £8.6million improvement package on an extension to Harlaw Academy was due to start this summer.

We reported how Aberdeen faced a “schooling emergency” as the council struggles to work out how many children will enrol in the coming years, it’s claimed.

You can find out how full your Aberdeen school is by searching for it in our table below.

The schools that are almost as full

Other schools above 90% capacity in the latest statistics released by the Scottish Government are:

Ashley Road School

Bridge of Don Academy

Brimmond School

Cults Academy

Cults Primary School

Dyce Academy

Forehill School

Kittybrewster Primary School

Manor Park School

Hazlehead Academy

Mile End School

Milltimber School

Riverbank School

Skene Square School

St Joseph’s RC School

The capacity of a school is based on the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2024.

The Aberdeen schools with the lowest school roll to capacity ratio are Glashieburn Primary School (58%), Seaton Primary School (59%), Countesswells Primary School (66%) and Northfield Academy (70%).

In 2023, Glashieburn was one of three St Machar feeder primary schools to be under threat of mothballing. There were fears any reduction in pupils would make the school “inefficient” to run.

Two years ago, inspectors criticised struggling Northfield Academy – but a recent return visit praised the “inspiring” new head.

Plans for a new Northfield Community Campus in Aberdeen have also taken a step forward, as education bosses vowed to “end neglect” at a time when results are “finally” improving.

Generally speaking, low school rolls are less of a problem in Aberdeen than in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland.

Over the next few days we’ll also be publishing the latest statistics for Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.