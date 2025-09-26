Scottish exam timetable 2026: When will you sit your exams?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish exam timetable 2026: When will you sit your exams?

Find the date and time for every National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exam this year using our searchable table.

A group of four teenagers in school uniform
Exams results went well for many this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Sarah Bruce

Next year’s exams have just become a bit more real with the publication of the 2026 exam timetable.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has published the dates and times for every exam at the end of this academic year.

The timetable will run from April to June 2026.

This year, exams begin on a Wednesday – April 22, to be exact.

That morning, the programme starts with Environmental Science and Spanish.

The final exams are set to take place on Monday, June 1 – that’s Latin closing off the calendar for 2026.

June 2 is set as a contingency day, so is technically the last day – although no exams are scheduled for then.

Not to jump ahead too much, but results day will be Tuesday, August 4.

To help digest this year’s exam diet, we’ve compiled all of this year’s subjects at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher levels.

Use our searchable table to find out the date and time for every National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exam.

Searchable Scottish exam timetable 2026

Pass rates down in 2025

This year, more than 130,000 learners sat National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams.

SQA data shows there were more entries all three categories than last year.

Data from this year’s exam results show A to C attainment is up on last year at all three exam levels.

Students celebrating their exam results in Aberdeen this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, the same statistics are all down on 2023.

At Higher, A to C attainment was 75.9% this year, 74.9% last year and 77.1% in 2023. It was 74.8% in 2019 (the most recent “pre-Covid” year).

In recent years, the SQA has cautioned against comparing data because of the changes to assessment caused by the pandemic.

