Scottish exam timetable 2026: When will you sit your exams?

Next year’s exams have just become a bit more real with the publication of the 2026 exam timetable.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has published the dates and times for every exam at the end of this academic year.

The timetable will run from April to June 2026.

This year, exams begin on a Wednesday – April 22, to be exact.

That morning, the programme starts with Environmental Science and Spanish.

The final exams are set to take place on Monday, June 1 – that’s Latin closing off the calendar for 2026.

June 2 is set as a contingency day, so is technically the last day – although no exams are scheduled for then.

Not to jump ahead too much, but results day will be Tuesday, August 4.

To help digest this year’s exam diet, we’ve compiled all of this year’s subjects at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher levels.

Use our searchable table to find out the date and time for every National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exam.

Searchable Scottish exam timetable 2026

Pass rates down in 2025

This year, more than 130,000 learners sat National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams.

SQA data shows there were more entries all three categories than last year.

Data from this year’s exam results show A to C attainment is up on last year at all three exam levels.

However, the same statistics are all down on 2023.

At Higher, A to C attainment was 75.9% this year, 74.9% last year and 77.1% in 2023. It was 74.8% in 2019 (the most recent “pre-Covid” year).

In recent years, the SQA has cautioned against comparing data because of the changes to assessment caused by the pandemic.

