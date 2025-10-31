‘Energy drinks make it harder for school pupils to settle down and learn, we want shops to stop selling them to our kids’

Parents of Dingwall Academy students have launched a campaign to stop local shops selling energy drinks to under 16s.

Problems have been highlighted to the parent council meeting following issues within the school.

The campaign, which is backed by the school, aims to highlight how energy drinks are impacting children’s concentration and behaviour in school.

Under 16s are not currently banned from buying energy drinks in Scotland, however all the major supermarkets, including Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, have voluntarily stopped these sales.

The beverages contain high levels of caffeine, which Dingwall Academy Parent Council say is harmful to developing brains.

Local MSP Kate Forbes has backed the council and has written to local stores to introduce a voluntary under-16 sales ban.

Now Home Bargains has agreed to introduce an age restriction of 16 years for energy drinks containing at least 150mg of caffeine per litre.

The move has delighted the group but they still want other shops in the Highland town to follow.

Dingwall Academy parent explains ‘damaging’ drinks

Dingwall Academy Parent Council chairwoman Karen O’Hanlon has three children, one of whom is under 16.

Her worries started when Home Bargains opened in the town last year.

Karen said: “We wrote to them asking if they would consider some kind of voluntary ban. They originally said no.

“So, on the back of that we reached out to Kate Forbes to look for her backing,

“It’s difficult to blame classroom issues on the energy drinks, but adding them on top of any other issues definitely isn’t helping.

“Some parents may be unaware of this. That’s a concern, and a voluntary ban can help stop a lot of youngsters getting their hands on potentially damaging drinks.

“It’s definitely great news to have the agreement now.

“We understand there are other retailers but for one of the biggest shops in Dingwall to stop selling it is what we were after with this campaign.

‘I see energy drink cans all over the streets in Dingwall’

The UK government is planning to ban the sale to under 16s in England, saying it could help prevent headaches and sleep problems and help improve school results.

Dingwall Academy also backed the successful energy drink ban campaign from the parent council.

Head teacher Dr James Vance said: “I think (improving focus and behaviour in classrooms) was the whole point of the campaign.

“Energy drinks undoubtedly make it harder for students to settle down and concentrate in class.

“The fewer energy drinks there are, the better the chance of more young people being successful in their education.”

Another mum is worried energy drinks could prevent her children from attending university.

She said: “Some of the stuff you read is really concerning. I don’t let my kids have energy drinks at home, but unfortunately I can’t monitor their every move at school.

“It can lead to poorer sleep and increased anxiety levels, that can’t be good for exams and the future of their lives.”

‘Energy drinks affecting classroom behaviour’

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes believes the evidence is clear that caffeine-loaded energy drinks are “bad for developing brains”.

She said: “These drinks are affecting children’s concentration and behaviour, which then has harmful impact on the classroom environment.

“I’m delighted that Home Bargains has listened to the concerns of parents and taken this responsible step to protect young people’s health and wellbeing.

“This decision is a demonstration of real leadership, and will help protect pupils’ health, and support better outcomes in the classroom.”