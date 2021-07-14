10 Nostalgia Books Taking a Wonderful Trip down Memory Lane

Each offering a fantastic nostalgia-fuelled trip down memory lane, we start with a book celebrating some of Scotland’s great unsung heroes.

1. A-Z Of Great Scots

Brought to you from the award-winning team behind The Scots Magazine, A-Z of Great Scots celebrates some of the great-unsung heroes from Scotland’s past.

Learn about Agnes Randolph, who defended her home Dunbar Castle, against an army of 20,000 men.

Read about Richard Henry Burton who brought lifeboats, lighthouses, and railways to Japan.

Inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, discover the tale of Dundonian, William Kidd.

Travelling north, read about Aberdonian Sir Alexander Ogston, and his killer bacteria discovery.

Stepping back in time, this book takes readers on a journey exploring Scotland’s people in all fields and across all walks of life.

2. Little Stories From The Police Courts

A wonderful collection of tales originally appearing in The Weekly News.

Charting Glasgow court cases from the 1950s and 1960s whilst changing the names and adding a comedic twist, Sandy Mitchell’s often dramatic contribution was often one of the most popular items in the paper.

Featuring parts translated from the original Glaswegian with added context, this is a comical book capturing a little social history of a unique city in a very different era.

3. Pass it On, Household Tips From The 1950s

Take a trip back to the good old days on a journey full of wisdom and homely nostalgia.

Pass It On, Household Tips from the 1950s is packed with knowledge.

How do you get furniture dents out of a carpet? How do you dust behind an immovable wardrobe?

Across the pages of this popular release, readers will find more than 1000 incredible tips for troublesome household problems.

A must-read for anyone that grew up in the 1950s and 60s, younger readers will also find a wealth of knowledge with this amazing record of life experiences connecting to the past.

4. Pass It On, Cooking Tips From The 1950s

Cooking wisdom from past generations, this book features a collection of tips curated from newspapers and magazines from the 1950s.

At that time, homemakers used to write in with their clever, often ingenious, and tasty hints and tips.

Inside, a treasure trove of tips awaits, complemented by beautiful classic adverts from the period.

A further step back in time, accompanying illustrations taken from cookery and recipes pamphlets given away with magazines also make a welcome appearance.

5. The Doc Replies

A collection of questions and answers and advice put to “The Doc” in The Sunday Post during the 1950s, there aren’t many medical books quite like The Doc Replies!

Wisdom, a bit of common sense, and a few questionable notions sprinkled in for good measure, we also hear from a modern doctor.

Exploring some of the advice from 60 years ago, Dr. Lynda Morton updates some advice, dispelling a few old wives’ tales along the way.

6. The Best of the Aberdonian Vol. 2

Explore the famous Silver City through the decades with the The Best of The Aberdonian Vol. 2.

Celebrating the very best of the city at work and play, take a nostalgic journey to remember with fascinating photos taken from the archive.

Briefly step back in time with this excellent gift idea for any proud Aberdonians!

7. Perth Memories

Beautiful photographs display the Fair City’s long and notable past.

Explore Perth in days gone by with a little help from our archive, highlighting famous landmarks.

Nostalgic photos include spectators enjoying a day at the races, locals ice-skating on the River Tay and so much more!

Perth Memories is a wonderful coffee table read packed with proud residents enjoying their unique city.

8. Dundee Memories

Carefully chosen images take us around the City of Discovery in style in our next entry.

Charting the city’s vibrant past; some featured photos go all the way back to the 1920s!

Look back at the Overgate, Hilltown, The Law, and many more locations around the city as they used to appear in a book containing over 100 pages of Dundee history.

9. Edinburgh Memories

Discover the Auld Reekie through the decades, exploring our capital city with fantastic photos lifted from the archive.

Celebrating Scotland’s capital city, this is an intimate look at Edinburgh. Step back and witness a city transforming through the decades.

During your journey, you will witness the slum clearance of the 1960s and 1970s, the controversial development of George Square with many more iconic stops along the way.

10. Glasgow Memories

Brought to you by The Sunday Post, Glasgow Memories brings together a collection of classic photos from Glasgow’s past.

Take a journey to remember exploring notable landmarks and much-loved traditions.

From trips ‘Doon the water’ on a Clyde Steamer to grabbing a bargain in the Barras, soak up over 100 pages of Glasgow’s unique history.

