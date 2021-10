Halliburton results show ‘effectiveness’ of strategy as company reports profits of £596m Halliburton’s chief executive has praised the “effectiveness” of its “strategy and execution” after the company reported a healthy balance sheet.

Shell strikes UK hydrogen deal with QatarEnergy Shell has signed an agreement to work on blue and green hydrogen in the UK with QatarEnergy.

UK unveils £3.9 billion heat and buildings plan to drive down building emissions Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a £3.9billion ($5.4bn) plan to drive down carbon emissions from the UK’s homes and offices as he seeks to position the country as a leader in the fight against climate change.