The Gondoliers will bring a breath of Italian summer – and great opera – to Eden Court

Scottish Opera is returning to touring, bringing a brand new production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Gondoliers to Eden Court in Inverness next month.

And the company promises the witty and vibrant show will be the “perfect tonic after a difficult 18 months” offering audiences the joy of live performance again.

The production’s director, Stuart Maunder, said: “The Gondoliers is a brilliant romp, with glorious music, a sumptuous design and a cast to die for.

“Opera relies on bringing people together in one place, at one time, to have a shared experience of the great works. Well, we’re back, ready, willing and champing at the bit to deliver this great piece.”

The Gondoliers will be at the Inverness venue from Wednesday November 10 to Saturday November 13, in this co-production with D’Oyly Carte Opera and State Opera South Australia.

Like a breath of Italian summer air

Stuart, who is artistic director at State Opera South Australia, said: “The Gondoliers’ fusion of infectious melody, topsy-turvy wit and heartfelt sentiment is a combination that never ages – indeed, perhaps it’s something we need now more than ever.”

The G&S work satirises the ruling classes and their position within society, with the tale of two happy-go-lucky gondoliers who discover that one of them is the heir to the throne of a distant kingdom. In a show packed full of fun, the gondoliers set off to rule with an idealistic – if somewhat chaotic – plan.

Conductor and Scottish Opera’s head of music, Derek Clark, said: “The Gondoliers is like a breath of Italian summer air.

“Gilbert’s witty book and lyrics show him at the top of his game and Sullivan, inspired by the Venetian setting, produced his sunniest score, with one lilting melody after another – all guaranteed to make you leave the theatre with a smile on your face. It’s pure joy from start to finish, exactly what is needed after a difficult year.”

How to get tickets for The Gondoliers

Set and costume designer Dick Bird embraces the absurdity of Gilbert’s libretto by bringing the story to life with fabulously inventive props – which are never quite what they seem – and exquisitely detailed costumes to transport audiences to Venice’s Grand Canal.

The performance at Eden Court on Friday November 12 will be an “Access Opera” version, carefully curated and shortened, introduced by a narrator and feature cast. Following from Scottish Opera’s ground-breaking dementia-friendly performances, the show is open to all and suitable for anyone who might enjoy the flexibility and freedom to relax and move around.

