Comedian Geoff Norcott to bring his show I Blame the Parents to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
October 7, 2021, 5:00 pm
English comedian and political commentator Geoff Norcott will return to The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen next year with his brand new show I Blame The Parents.

Following on the back of his previous shows Conswervative, Traditionalism and Taking Liberties, this time, Geoff promises to focus less on politics and explore the world of parenting.

The funnyman will bring his new show to the Granite City in April 2022, with tickets going on sale later this week.

“Geoff’s last trip to Aberdeen was such a hit, it’s great to be able to look ahead to his return and another sell-out night of comedy at The Lemon Tree,” said Doug Taylor of local promoter Mint of Montrose.

In I Blame The Parents, Geoff will ask what happened to the idea of personal responsibility and whether things can be blamed on someone else including governments, employers or people who lived years ago.

He thinks that in every generation there’s an opportunity for a new set of mums and dads to “set their kids straight” and make a stand against “whatever trendy nonsense is currently doing the rounds”.

Geoff Norcott’s one-off chance to get parenting right

With a child of his own, Geoff sees a one-off chance for his family to finally get it right and produce a balanced human being, but will he manage?

Aberdeen fans could have spotted Geoff on TV on numerous programmes including Would I lie To You?, Mock the Week, Live at The Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Duchess (Katherine Ryan’s Netflix show).

He also fronted his own documentary titled How The Middle Classes Ruined Britain and has released three Radio 4 specials to date.

In addition, Geoff continues to be a feature in the world of political and social commentary, with regular appearances on TV with the likes of Question Time, Politics Live, and All Out Politics.

2021 also saw Geoff releasing his first book, the memoir Where Did I Go Right, which has garnered praise from comics including Romesh Ranganathan, Katherine Ryan and David Baddiel.

How to book tickets

Geoff Norcott will bring his show I Blame the Parents to Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree on Friday April 8 2022

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (October 8) at 10 and will be able to be purchased from www.aberdeenperformingarts.com.

