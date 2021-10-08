Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plant power parade brings curtain down on British Art Show in Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
October 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
The eye-catching works of British Art Show made the event a success in Aberdeen.

The prestigious British Art Show 9 wraps up its three-month visit to Aberdeen this weekend with a vibrant and colourful parade through the city centre.

Plant Theatre For Plant People, is a brand new work by visual artist Grace Ndiritu for BAS9, which will go on to tour the UK after creating a stir in the Granite City.

The parade will be a true spectacle with dancing, costumes and masks at the centre of the work, as it weaves from Aberdeen Art Gallery to Union Street and back on Sunday at 2pm

It will be a highly-visual ending to the prestigious show that will finish up on Sunday.

Grace has been working with local people in a series of workshops, exploring the natural world through meditation and spirituality.

A detail of one of the costumes created for Plant Theatre For Plant People.

That includes graduates of Gray’s School Of Art – whose creative unit, Look Again, has been working closely with the gallery on the Beyond BAS9 programme, marking the final days of the exhibition.

Great opportunities for art in Aberdeen

The Plant Theatre costumes and props have been created during the workshops, led by visual artist Grace and with the support of two Gray’s alumni and former Gray’s lecturer.

One of those involved is Gray’s graduate Aymee Charlton who studied fashion design and has made 15 costumes for the parade.

She said: “I’m from Aberdeen and studied in the city and it’s really great to have something at home. I’ve been using my skills to create the costumes, using plant matter and food waste to make some really beautiful, organic prints. It’s been a great project to be involved in and I hope it leads to more opportunities in the city.”

Hilary Nicoll, associate director for Look Again, said: “This event is important for us here in Aberdeen, bringing performance and contemporary art to a wider audience and out onto the streets of our city as part of the Beyond BAS9 festival.”

British Art Show
Florence Peake with her work, Crude Care, specially commissioned for the British Art Show in Aberdeen.

British Arts Show 9 opened at Aberdeen Art Gallery in July, the first of four host cities for the event which tours every five years as a snapshot of the best in contemporary art in the country.

City is worthy host of large-scale shows like British Art Show

It received critical acclaim when it opened in the Granite City, with 33 artists taking part, including two new commissions – Grace’s Plant People and Florence Peake’s Crude Care.

With more than 40 events surrounding the show, it attracted widespread attention in the city during its run.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson, hailed the success of BAS9 and the legacy it will leave for Aberdeen.

Councillor Marie Boulton says BAS9 can leave a legacy for Aberdeen.

She said: “Aberdeen has proved itself a worthy host for a major large-scale exhibition such as British Art Show, and I look forward to seeing what’s next for contemporary art and artists in the city-region beyond BAS9.”

Marie said the team at the art gallery had built strong relations with partners and the cultural community in Aberdeen. That included working with a diverse group of ambassadors to connected BAS9 with their own communities.

One ambassador, Bart Grabski, said: “Having British Art Show 9 in Aberdeen made art more accessible through for example collaboration with the mobile art school from Robert Gordon University and many more.

British Art Show
BAS9 mbassador Bart Grabski at the Art Gallery.

“As the exhibition comes to an end let’s work all together on the legacy and keeping the momentum going, because the potential in Aberdeen’s creative scene is immense!”

Sunday’s parade is just one of several events taking place over this weekend’s last chance to see BAS9. You can find details of what’s on here.

BAS9, which is staged by Hayward Gallery Touring, will go on to visit Wolverhampton, Manchester and Plymouth.

