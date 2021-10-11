Public encouraged to ‘get out and about’ for last chance to see Clan’s lighthouse trail

This week marks the last opportunity to see the Light The North lighthouse trail in situ before all 50 sculptures begin to be removed from streets, parks, beaches, and bridges from Monday October 18.

Clan Cancer Support – the charity behind the trail which is spread across the north-east, Moray, Shetland and Orkney – is encouraging the public to venture out this week to view the sculptures before the official trail ends.

Light The North has already inspired thousands of people to get out and explore their local communities and find the lighthouse sculptures. Families may be able to squeeze in seeing some of the sculptures during the school holidays before the artworks are gathered in.

Local mum Chrisanne Aitken, who has been following the trail with her daughter, said: “My 11-month-old Isla and I have loved going to visit the lighthouses over the past few weeks. She waves hello and goodbye to each one and gets excited to see the next one. We’ll be out and about next week ticking the final few sculptures off our list.”

Last chance to see lighthouse sculptures in situ

The trail was designed to draw people to explore, not only in Aberdeen, but the surrounding communities as well as Moray and the Northern Isles to see large and small lighthouses designed by some of the UK’s most talented artists.

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s head of income generation and business development and project director for Light The North, said: “Over the past nine weeks we have been so proud to see how the people of the north-east have taken the Light The North lighthouse trail to their hearts.

“For many, it has become an evening or weekend activity to explore, hunt down and collect these amazing sculptures via the app. Some people have tasked themselves with collecting all 140 (50 main lighthouses and 90 school and community ones), which is an incredible feat and will have seen them travel hundreds of collective miles to ensure that every lighthouse was accounted for.”

All sculptures will be auctioned off at the end of lighthouse trail

At the end of this year’s Light The North sculpture trail, all lighthouse sculptures will be auctioned off to raise funds for the charity so that it can continue supporting people affected by cancer.

Anyone interested in bidding or just seeing all sculptures in one place will be able to do so during Clan’s Light The North Farewell Weekend which will take place from Friday October 29 to Sunday October 31 at the Gordon Barracks in Bridge of Don. The auction is planned for Monday November 1.

Fiona said: “We are really looking forward to seeing all of the sculptures in formation at the Parade Square within the Gordon Barracks later this month and can’t wait to see where these very special sculptures will end their journey at the auction on the 1st November.”

To express your interest in bidding on the evening, please fill in a registration form here or email lighthousekeeper@clancancersupport.org for further information.

