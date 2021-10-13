Granite Noir offers howling success with Hound Of The Baskervilles

A new stage version of Hound Of The Baskervilles is heading for His Majesty’s Theatre – and is the first confirmed event for Aberdeen’s hugely popular Granite Noir crime writing festival.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s creepiest adventure for Sherlock Holmes has been given an overhaul, in the acclaimed production, which was a hit in West End.

And it’s the perfect show for the Granite City’s celebration of crime fiction, returning for its sixth year next February, said Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive, Jane Spiers.

“When it comes to crime fiction, it doesn’t come more classic than Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. A whodunnit for all ages is the perfect fit for Granite Noir 2022 and we are thrilled to be announcing this as the first event for our festival,” said Jane.

“The 2021 festival took place virtually so to be announcing a live performance for 2022 is extra special.”

Granite Noir has grown in size and prestige

Granite Noir has grown in size and prestige over the years, despite going online during the pandemic, and a roster of big-name writers and events will be unveiled in the coming months.

Meanwhile, both crime and theatre fans will be looking forward to The Hound Of The Baskervilles, with a fresh twist by director Lotte Wakeham, bringing together farce, theatrical invention and superb comic performances.

Lotte, artistic director of the Octagon Theatre Bolton, said: “I’ve been blown away by the wonderful response to this production of The Hound of the Baskervilles; it’s been a real joy to have audiences back in the theatre, laughing uproariously every night.

“I think it’s exactly the sort of joyful, energetic and entertaining show that audiences will be hungry for and I’m delighted to be sharing the Octagon’s work across the UK.”

How to get tickets for The Hound Of The Baskervilles

The show follows Sherlock Holmes and his colleague Dr Watson as they unravel the mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville. With rumours of a cursed giant hound loose on the moors, they must act fast in order to save the Baskerville’s family’s last remaining heir.

The Hound of the Baskervilles is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday February 22 to Saturday February 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public from Friday October 15 from aberdeenperformingarts.com

