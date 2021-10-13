Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Granite Noir offers howling success with Hound Of The Baskervilles

By Scott Begbie
October 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
The Hound Of The Baskervilles is coming to HMT as part of the Granite Noir crime writing festival.

A new stage version of Hound Of The Baskervilles is heading for His Majesty’s Theatre – and is the first confirmed event for Aberdeen’s hugely popular Granite Noir crime writing festival.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s creepiest adventure for Sherlock Holmes has been given an  overhaul, in the acclaimed production, which was a hit in West End.

And it’s the perfect show for the Granite City’s celebration of crime fiction, returning for its sixth year next February, said Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive, Jane Spiers.

Hound Of The Baskervilles
Theatrical invention is key to the success of The Hound Of The Baskervilles.

“When it comes to crime fiction, it doesn’t come more classic than Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. A whodunnit for all ages is the perfect fit for Granite Noir 2022 and we are thrilled to be announcing this as the first event for our festival,” said Jane.

“The 2021 festival took place virtually so to be announcing a live performance for 2022 is extra special.”

Granite Noir has grown in size and prestige

Granite Noir has grown in size and prestige over the years, despite going online during the pandemic, and a roster of big-name writers and events will be unveiled in the coming months.

Meanwhile, both crime and theatre fans will be looking forward to The Hound Of The Baskervilles, with a fresh twist by director Lotte Wakeham, bringing together farce, theatrical invention and superb comic performances.

Lotte, artistic director of the Octagon Theatre Bolton, said: “I’ve been blown away by the wonderful response to this production of The Hound of the Baskervilles; it’s been a real joy to have audiences back in the theatre, laughing uproariously every night.

“I think it’s exactly the sort of joyful, energetic and entertaining show that audiences will be hungry for and I’m delighted to be sharing the Octagon’s work across the UK.”

How to get tickets for The Hound Of The Baskervilles

The show follows Sherlock Holmes and his colleague Dr Watson as they unravel the mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville. With rumours of a cursed giant hound loose on the moors, they must act fast in order to save the Baskerville’s family’s last remaining heir.

A dramatic moment as the mystery deepens on the moors.

The Hound of the Baskervilles is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday February 22 to Saturday February 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public from Friday October 15 from aberdeenperformingarts.com

