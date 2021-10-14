Tim Minchin: All you need to know about his Aberdeen gig at P&J Live

From whether you need to have proof of vaccination to how to get to the popular Aberdeen venue, we answer your questions about Tim Minchin’s upcoming P&J Live gig.

After months of cancellations and rescheduled shows, many Aberdeen music, theatre and comedy fans are now eager to see their favourite artists perform live.

To make sure everyone is safe and can enjoy the gig, there are still some rules in place. Read on for everything you need to know about Tim Minchin’s Aberdeen gig.

When and where will Tim Minchin perform in Aberdeen?

The Australian comedian will perform on Saturday October 16 at P&J Live. Doors open at 6pm.

Which songs will he perform?

His new tour BACK is billed as “Old Songs, New Songs, F*** You Songs”, with a setlist composed from all of his previous tours. Listen to some of Tim’s best-known comedy songs below.

What is Tim Minchin best known for?

Acclaimed comedian and composer Tim Minchin wrote the music and lyrics for West End smash-hit Matilda The Musical. He has released numerous CDs, DVDs and live comedy shows that he performed internationally, as well as the popular TV series, Upright.

How do I get to P&J Live?

Venue bosses are urging people to use public transport.

On foot

P&J Live is only a 15-minute walk from both Aberdeen International Airport and Dyce Train Station.

Bus

Stagecoach Jet Service 727 : The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.

: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes. First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.

Bicycle

Extensive bicycle parking is available in both the surface and sub-t car parks free of charge. Click here to see cycling maps to check out how to get to the venue.

Car + parking

Gig-goers can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Drop-off + pick up

A drop-off and pick-up point is situated beside the taxi rank. Please note that the maximum stay is 30 minutes.

Taxi

There is a taxi pick-up and drop-off point located on the P&J Live site, as well as a dedicated taxi rank which is in operation during major events.

Do I need to have proof of vaccination?

Due to the capacity of the event, visitors will not be required to present proof of vaccination status on entry to this event.

(From October all indoor live events with an audience capacity of over 10,000, indoor standing shows of 500+ and all consumer exhibitions, will require visitors to present proof of vaccination on entry.)

Will I have to wear a face mask?

Yes. By law, everyone aged 12 and over must wear a face covering, unless exempt, in most indoor public spaces, including indoor entertainment venues. Masks need not be worn when eating, drinking or dancing.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There are many food and beverage options available to purchase, including catering outlets offering a variety of hot food options. P&J Live aims to be completely cashless – all the venue’s bars, kiosks and restaurants accept card payments and there are no cash machines on site.

Are tickets for Tim Minchin gig still available?

There are still a few ticket available from pandjlive.com.

