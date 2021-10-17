Two-Minute Masterpiece: Bible inspired member of Flemish painting dynasty

How a member of a Flemish painting dynasty drew on inspiration from the Bible is the theme of this Two-Minute Masterpiece.

Niall MacKay, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museum Services, tells how Pieter Brueghel The Young, drew on biblical tales to find a work that would find common ground between rich and poor in the 1600s.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

