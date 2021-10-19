The Barn to host event of campfire music, workshops and apple harvesting

Apple Weekender – a musical coming together – will welcome live audiences to The Barn in Banchory for the first time in 19 months.

From Friday October 22 to Sunday October 24, The Barn’s outdoor and indoor spaces will become a creative playground of music, imagination and apple harvesting.

The north-east venue partnered with The Nest Collective which brings contemporary and cross-cultural folk music to local audiences and encourages them to “rekindle connections with nature, tradition and community”.

The event will showcase some of the finest folk and roots music, storytelling, apple pressing, crafts and games.

A welcome return

Dawn Hawkins, The Barn’s marketing manager, said: “We are so excited to be hosting our first live gigs at The Barn in over 19 months. It’s great to be able to give artists the opportunity to reconnect with live audiences again.”

Singer and harpist Rachel Newton and neo-trad trio Project Smok will be some of the first acts to take to the stage this Friday (October 22).

On Saturday afternoon, alongside an impressive programme of curated music and storytelling, locals will be able to enjoy an array of participatory workshops and talks.

They will also have the chance to learn how to create cider and press apples thanks to an on-site apple press and join medicinal herbalist Natasha Lloyd for a demonstration and foraging walk in The Barn’s Wild Garden.

Then, on Saturday night, the highly-regarded Findlay Napier and double BBC Alba Scots Trad Music Awards-nominees Gnoss will entertain Aberdeenshire music fans.

And finally, Apple Weekender Sunday is an opportunity to spend the day with the family and enjoy The Barn’s natural surroundings through music, storytelling, talks and creative activities.

Creative workshops at The Barn

Locals can join artist Fenneke Wolters-Sinke for a paper-folding workshop inspired by her current exhibition Paper Contemplations.

In addition, illustrator and maker Helen Greensmith will be on hand to assist both young and old with printing, using foraged greenery found around our Wild Garden.

Some performers will play outdoors unamplified and around a campfire – everyone is invited to join them for a “joyful sonic experience”.

For tickets and further information, visit The Barn online.

