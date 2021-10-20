Treat for The Temptations fans as Just My Imagination comes to The Tivoli

Brand new stage show Just My Imagination – which hopes to become the next Jersey Boys – is coming to The Tivoli to deliver a “concert that never was” for north-east fans of The Temptations.

Fifty years ago, The Temptations’ single Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone became a number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and went on to pick up three Grammy Awards.

From there, thanks to their harmonies as well as choreography, the Motown band became one of the definitive vocal groups of the 1960.

And in 2022, a new show – which features a talented West End cast and is directed by six-time Olivier-nominated actor and choreographer Jason Pennycooke – will bring The Temptations’ top 20 songs to Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on Saturday April 9.

‘Feel-good treat for theatre-goers’

Show producer Mark Halliday said: “By packing in all of The Temptations’ million-selling hits, Just My Imagination is a real feel-good treat for theatre-goers.

“Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone was responsible for reinventing the group, redefining the Motown sound and is the high point of our power-packed production.

“The show is far more than just another throw-away tribute show. It features a dynamic West End cast and musicians who can really play.”

Just My Imagination will also take music fans back to the classic five of David Ruffin, Otis Williams, Eddie Kendricks, Melvin Franklin and Paul Williams and their first hit The Way You Do the Things You Do.

The Temptations fans will be in for a great night of entertainment

Mark says that the show is the “concert that never was” as it captures all of the group’s career highs including Get Ready, My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, Just My Imagination, Treat Her Like a Lady and more.

“The Temptations are named as the number one band in the history of rhythm and blues by Billboard Magazine for good reason,” said Mark.

“Our job is to ensure that this production truly does justice to their incredible repertoire.

“Just My Imagination is set to become the new Jersey Boys – bringing a fresh, exhilarating and incomparable night of sing-along, dance-along magic to theatres throughout the UK.”

Click here if you wish to book tickets.

