Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sponsored Home Entertainment

P&J Live puts the spotlight on welcoming audiences back safely

By Scott Begbie
October 20, 2021, 5:00 pm

The lights are back on at P&J Live, ready to welcome top-flight shows, artists and, most importantly, north-east audiences.

But what exactly is it like to head back to the venue for a night out in these days of Covid safety measures and vaccine passports?

With Tim Minchin performing the first live gig, it was the ideal opportunity to find out just what was involved and how things will play out for people flocking to upcoming gigs, such as Steps, Gary Barlow, Deacon Blue and Madness.

P&J live
Tim Minchin delighted fans when he brought his Back Encore Tour to P&J Live with the venue’s first gig since lockdown. Picture by Andy Hollingworth.

You can see how I got on – and what P&J Live are doing to keep everyone safe – in our video report.

The venue is pulling out all the stops on the coronavirus safety front, from being part of the VenueShield scheme to saying on their website which shows will need vaccine passports and which won’t.

You’ll find all of that – and lots of useful information you’ll need for a great night out at P&J Live – at pandjlive.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]