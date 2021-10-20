More than 100,000 Light The North lighthouses ‘collected’ on Clan’s app

More than 5,000 people have downloaded the Light The North app and “collected” a whopping 114,555 lighthouse sculptures, said delighted bosses at cancer charity Clan.

Those who downloaded the app – to support the fundraising arts trail – were able to “collect” the 50 main lighthouses by scanning a QR code at the piece. They could also unlock rewards, track their progress, and share their photos.

Some people also used the app to plot their route using the in-built map and track down their favourite lighthouses across the north-east and Northern Isles.

Locals, as well as visitors, were also able to vote for their favourite lighthouse. On top was 7th Wonder by talented artist Kym Parker, followed by Shine Bright and Flight House.

Steph McCann, fundraising team manager and Light The North project manager, said: “It’s wonderful to see how many people have interacted with the app on their trail adventures.

“There will still be time to use the app at our three-day Farewell Weekend event from October 29 to 31, and for the public to collect their final lighthouses, unlock rewards and have the final chance to win some great prizes.

“We are very grateful to our sponsors and supporters who have gifted some amazing prizes and discounts to our trail and Clan supporters via the app.”

The Evening Express and P&J are Light The North’s media partners and the newspapers also sponsored a lighthouse each. When passers-by scanned the Evening Express and P&J sculptures’ QR codes, they unlocked a code to access a one-month free web subscription offer to that title.

Other local companies which backed the trail provided special discount codes or exclusive deals to those who scan QR codes at the lighthouse that business sponsored.

Collecting sculptures and rewards

In total, 42,434 rewards were collected and 144 rewards have already been redeemed.

Kym’s top-ranked sculpture is inspired by the lighthouse she would often see growing up in Arbroath – The Bell Rock Lighthouse. It is the world’s oldest surviving sea-washed lighthouse and one of the Seven Wonders of the Industrial World.

Fittingly titled 7th Wonder, the sculpture – which was located on Beach Esplanade near Codonas – aims to provide a light in the dark for cancer patients and their loved ones.

Steph said: “Well done to Kym Parker on the 7th Wonder lighthouse being the most collected and voted for lighthouse via the app. All the designs have been spectacular and so varied. We look forward to seeing them going to their forever homes following the auction on Monday November 1.”

Those collecting lighthouses were also able to share pictures from their adventures. More than 3,000 images were submitted to the app gallery.

Light The North Farewell Weekend and auction

The 10-week Light The North lighthouse trail has now ended, but north-east fans will have a chance to see all the sculptures in one place at the Light The North Farewell Weekend from October 29 to 31 at the Gordon Barracks in Bridge of Don.

After that, the legacy of the Light The North lighthouse trail will continue when all 50 large lighthouse sculptures and 8 small lighthouses take centre stage in the grand auction at Inverurie’s Thainstone Exchange which will be both an in-person and online event on November 1.

If you’re interested in bidding, you can fill in a registration form here or email lighthousekeeper@clancancersupport.org for more information.

