Home Entertainment

Aberdeen Student Show raises more than £100,000 for local charities

By Danica Ollerova
October 22, 2021, 11:45 am

The very special 100th anniversary Aberdeen Student Show has raised more than £100,000 for local charities.

The production of Freezin, which also brought live theatre back to HMT on September 14 for the first time since the pandemic began, raised a whopping £114,561.

And while the parody of popular Disney film Frozen provided much-needed light-hearted entertainment for Aberdeen audiences, the student show is also about giving back and supporting north-east charities.

This year, AberNecessities, Clan, Instant Neighbour, Charlie House, Befriend a Child and 40 other non-profit organisations and charities will benefit from the funds raised by the kind-hearted and dedicated group of students.

Freezin cast members, Amy Lamb, Michael Innes and Erin Chalmers.

Aberdeen Student Show team ‘very happy’

Aberdeen Student Show’s administrator Becky Hossick said: “It’s more than we could have expected. We’re very happy.

“We were really hoping to raise more than £100,000 but as the pandemic went on and the costs started rising, we didn’t think we would make that so the fact that we made £114,000 is just amazing. We were totally shocked. We didn’t expect that at all.”

“There are 45 charities that we have chosen this year. We’re currently planning a disbursement ceremony alongside Aberdeen University – that’s where we’ll celebrate the year’s achievements and present the money to all the charities.”

Aberdeen Student Show admin team for 2021-2022 has already been announced and Becky teased theatre fans can expect to find out more about their upcoming show in the coming weeks.

aberdeen student show
Hard work pays off. Funds raised by Aberdeen Student Show will support 45 local charities.

Doric phrases and Aberdeen humour

Aberdeen Student Shows always boast many Doric phrases and humour targeted to north-east audiences. This year, Freezin featured a number of “stereotypical Aberdonian characters” including Dons fans.

The story followed two Doric girls – Elsie and Annie – after their grandfather won a raffle to become the king of Aberdeen and abdicated in favour of them. The show focused on Elsie becoming the queen of Aberdeen while dealing with an accident in her workplace which gave her the power to freeze things.

You can read our review of the show here.

Watch Aberdeen University students rehearse their 100th-anniversary performance below…

