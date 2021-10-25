Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe McElderry will honour his idol George Michael in Aberdeen gig

By Scott Begbie
October 25, 2021, 6:00 am
Joe McElderry will bring his Freedom tour honouring George Michael to Aberdeen.

X Factor winner Joe McElderry will celebrate the music of the late George Michael in a new show heading for Aberdeen.

Freedom is described as Joe’s way of honouring one of his music idols by performing some of his greatest hits on a tour that will crisscross the UK, including the Music Hall on October 18 next year.

Joe said: “To now be taking the brand-new Freedom tour on the road where I will get the chance to perform and celebrate the music of this absolute legend is just fantastic. I can’t wait.”

Joe will honour George Michael in his new tour.

The singer won The X Factor in 2009 after a massively popular duet with George, where the pair sang Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me. It has been viewed seven million times on YouTube.

High-energy classics and soulful ballads

“To this day I still have to pinch myself that I got to sing with George,” said Joe. “It was an absolute honour and privilege and is a memory that will remain with me forever.”

Joe, who went on to become a number one selling artist and a musical theatre star, will be celebrating George’s catalogue of Grammy-award winning hits in Freedom.

He aims to have audiences on their feet with both high-energy classics and soulful ballads that defined George Michael’s glittering career.

Freedom will see Joe’s take on greatest hits including Careless Whisper, Club Tropicana, Faith, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, FastLove plus many others.

How to get tickets for Freedom

Following his X Factor win, Joe hit the number one spot with winner’s single The Climb and has since enjoyed success touring across the UK along with being crowned winner of the second series of ITV’s Popstar to Operastar in 2011 and the first series of The Jump in 2014.

Joe McElderry on stage with Club Tropicana which came to HMT in 2019.

In 2015, Joe played the lead role of Joseph in the UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat as well as the title role in The Who’s rock musical Tommy. He was starred in Club Tropicana which played His Majesty’s on its 2019 UK tour.

Tickets for Freedom will go on sale from Friday October 29 at aberdeenperformingarts.com

