Joe McElderry will honour his idol George Michael in Aberdeen gig

X Factor winner Joe McElderry will celebrate the music of the late George Michael in a new show heading for Aberdeen.

Freedom is described as Joe’s way of honouring one of his music idols by performing some of his greatest hits on a tour that will crisscross the UK, including the Music Hall on October 18 next year.

Joe said: “To now be taking the brand-new Freedom tour on the road where I will get the chance to perform and celebrate the music of this absolute legend is just fantastic. I can’t wait.”

The singer won The X Factor in 2009 after a massively popular duet with George, where the pair sang Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me. It has been viewed seven million times on YouTube.

High-energy classics and soulful ballads

“To this day I still have to pinch myself that I got to sing with George,” said Joe. “It was an absolute honour and privilege and is a memory that will remain with me forever.”

Joe, who went on to become a number one selling artist and a musical theatre star, will be celebrating George’s catalogue of Grammy-award winning hits in Freedom.

He aims to have audiences on their feet with both high-energy classics and soulful ballads that defined George Michael’s glittering career.

Freedom will see Joe’s take on greatest hits including Careless Whisper, Club Tropicana, Faith, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, FastLove plus many others.

How to get tickets for Freedom

Following his X Factor win, Joe hit the number one spot with winner’s single The Climb and has since enjoyed success touring across the UK along with being crowned winner of the second series of ITV’s Popstar to Operastar in 2011 and the first series of The Jump in 2014.

In 2015, Joe played the lead role of Joseph in the UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat as well as the title role in The Who’s rock musical Tommy. He was starred in Club Tropicana which played His Majesty’s on its 2019 UK tour.

Tickets for Freedom will go on sale from Friday October 29 at aberdeenperformingarts.com

