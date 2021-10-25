How to bid for a Light The North lighthouse in the art trail’s auction finale

People across the north and north-east are being urged to grab a unique chance to own one of the stunning Light The North lighthouse sculptures from today (October 25).

Registration for the online auction of the 50 eye-catching artworks opened at 6am, along with the chance to buy limited tickets to attend the spectacular event in person.

The auction – staged at Thainstone Exchange on Monday November 1 – is the unmissable finale to Clan’s summer-long art trail which will raise vital funds for the cancer charity’s support work.

Steph McCann, Fundraising Team Manager and Light the North Project Manager, says, “The past 10 weeks of the Light the North lighthouse trail have gone by in the blink of an eye, and we can’t quite believe it’s now time to go auction!

Auction will aid essential cancer support

“Whether it’s to brighten your office, make a statement in your garden or to give someone special the ultimate surprise gift, bidders will continue the Light the North legacy and the funds raised from the auction will go on to aid essential cancer support services for people, right in the heart of our communities across the north and north-east.”

The 50 sculptures took pride of place in communities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Northern Isles from August 9 until they were gathered in last week.

They not only provided a beacon of hope to highlight the work of Clan, but also encouraged people to visit the north and north-east as they “collected” lighthouses along the trail.

North-east fans will have a chance to see all the sculptures – plus 90 “mini-lighthouses” in one place at the Light The North Farewell Weekend from this Friday October 29 to Sunday October 31 at the Gordon Barracks in Bridge of Don.

They will then take centre stage at Thainstone Exchange for the auction on Monday November 1. There are a limited number of tickets for people to attend in person, and Clan are encouraging people to be quick to buy one if they want to be there on the night.

How to register for the auction

Steph said: “We can’t wait to see where these very special sculptures will end their journey and do hope that some are possibly purchased with the view to gifting them back to the public to enjoy in certain public spaces.

“There have been some great examples of communities pulling together to raise funds to bid as a collective such as the Portsoy 75 Club, crowdfunding in the hope of securing the future of its lighthouse in the town.

“We wish them the best of luck and look forward to the excitement of the in-person and online bids coming in on November 1.”

You can view the lots, register to watch, and bid online here: charity.thainstoneonline.co.uk/auctions/info/id/174

For a guide to the auction, including a brochure of the lighthouses going under the hammer, visit www.lightthenorth.co.uk/event/light-the-north-auction/

