REVIEW: Waterboys brought the whole of their magic to Music Hall gig

Folk rock doesn’t tend to trouble the airwaves much these days. But when some acts meld folk and rock and roll together, magic can happen.

Edinburgh-born Mike Scott formed The Waterboys almost 30years ago and enjoyed commercial success back then, along with the likes of The Pogues, The Levellers, and Hothouse Flowers. After a solo turn Scott reformed the band in the early 2000s and The Waterboys have been regularly creating new music ever since.

Last night they were at the Music Hall in Aberdeen as part of their lengthy UK tour to promote The Waterboys soulful Good Luck, Seeker album which was released last year.

There was no support in Aberdeen and, unusually for many rock acts, the band performed two sets, but it worked well.

The opening hour was a well-crafted slow burn, Scott opening the show with a fiddle and piano version of Don’t Bang The Drum. But it was when he strapped on the electric guitar for the Jean Genie grunge of Still A Freak that things came to life.

Mike Scott has assembled a great band

The Waterboys have been through various musical phases over the years, but it has always been Mike Scott’s creation. Dressed in Stetson and black suit he led the five-piece through their eclectic catalogue.

He may be the focal point, but what a great band he has assembled. Brother Paul Brown’s keyboard parts underpinned many of the songs and he even stepped forward with a keytar during Ladbroke Grove Symphony, throwing shapes like a guitarist.

Fiddle player Steve Wickham also stood out, adding great counter melodies and energy to the show. The Irishman received a Happy Birthday singalong from the audience too, after Scott revealed it was his special day.

The second set opened with the rocking Where The Action Is, that brought to mind the grind of Primal Scream. Fisherman’s Blues was full of Celtic charm, and fan favourite A Girl Called Johnny reminded the standing audience and those in the balcony just what a great songsmith Mike Scott is.

Audience could have sung all night

The absence of wedding favourite How Long Will I Love You (successfully covered by Ellie Goulding) may have disappointed a few couples, but mega hit The Whole Of The Moon was not too far away.

It was a lengthy workout of the classic hit as an encore (so much so much that it felt like the sun might just come up before it ended) but the audience could have sung it all night.

The outro tape wafted the band’s version of Jumpin’ Jack Flash over the PA, and The Waterboys were gone – off to Glasgow, for two nights at The Barrowlands. Let’s hope they head north again soon.

Terrific.

