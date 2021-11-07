Two-Minute Masterpiece: Remarkable story of the Star of Tasmania

The interesting story of how the figurehead from a ship named the Star of Tasmania ended up in Aberdeen Maritime Museum is the focus of this Two-Minute Masterpiece.

Lynne Clark, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, “really loves” the pine sculpture of a woman in a blue dress with a garland of flowers.

Its story started in 1856 when it was built in Aberdeen by Alexander Hall & Co for Captain Tulloch, who was engaged in the Australian and New Zealand wool trade. Find out more about the figurehead in our video.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

You might also like…